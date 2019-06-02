Mud Hens Split Double-Header with Knights

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens split a double-header with the Charlotte Knights on Sunday at Fifth Third Field, winning the second game 3-1 after falling in the first 2-1.

In the first game of the double-header, Charlotte got the best of Toledo, taking the game by a score of 2-1 with Ryan Goins scoring both runs for the Knights. However, the Hens came back in the second game to claim a 3-1 victory behind starter Tim Adleman, resulting in a split in the double-header.

Game One

In the top of the first, the Toledo starter Drew VerHagen sent down the Knights in order with one strikeout. The final out of the inning was scored 6-3 after first basemen Dustin Peterson leaped and tagged the runner, Paulo Orlando, in one motion to salvage the out on the throw from shortstop Harold Castro.

VerHagen continued his momentum into the second inning, despite walking the leadoff batter. He came back after the walk to strikeout Alcides Escobar and Zack Collins before Danny Mendick flew out to left for the final out of the inning.

In the third, VerHagen was able to get D.J. Peterson to flyout to right before walking Ryan Goins and hitting Adam Engel. After a Daniel Palka fly out, Orlando doubled to left field, scoring Goins, but a miscoummication on the base paths by Charlotte resulted in the final out of the inning with the Knights leading 1-0.

For the Hens half of the third, Danny Woodrow and Willi Castro both walked to put two on with no outs for Toledo, but Castro was picked off by Charlotte's starter Jordan Guerrero, leaving Woodrow on second. Woodrow would advance to third after tagging on a fly ball to center field by Harold Castro that was caught by a diving Engel. However, that would be as far as Woodrow would get after Mikie Mahtook popped up to end the inning.

Following the third inning, the Knights made a pitching change. The starter Guerrero tossed three innings, giving up two hits and walking four while striking out two and not allowing a run. He would be replaced by the left-handed Tanner Banks.

It wasn't until the fifth inning that the scoring column saw more action. For Charlotte, Goins walked before reaching third on a double by Engel that danced down the third base line. A fly ball to deep right field by Palka allowed Goins to score with Engel moving to third, moving the Knights' lead to 2-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Jacob Robson began the inning with a double to the left field wall and advanced to third on a passed ball. Woodrow would join him on the base paths after beating out an infield single to shortstop. Robson would then score on a W. Castro groundball up the middle that Charlotte turned into a double play, making the score 2-1, Knights.

At the start of the sixth inning, Ethan DeCaster entered the game for Toledo, replacing the starter VerHagen. VerHagen pitched five innings, allowing two runs on three hits, four walks and one hit batter while striking out five. DeCaster was welcomed to the game by an Escobar single through the left side of the infield, but that would be the only baserunner with Decaster tallying two strikeouts in the inning.

Charlotte also made a change on the mound in the sixth with Matt Foster replacing Banks. Banks threw two innings for the Knights, striking out two while allowing three hits and one unearned run.

The one inning of work would be all for DeCaster. He struck out two while allowing one hit and didn't walk a batter. Next out of the pen for Toledo was the veteran Carlos Torres. In his lone inning, Torres struck out one and gave up one hit before the first game of the double-header ended with a 2-1 final.

Game Two

On the hill for Toledo in game two to start was the right-handed Tim Adleman, striking out two in the top of the first to get the second game of the double-header going. As for the Knights, they sent the lefty Ross Detwiler to the mound for the start in game two.

Detwiler was welcomed by a single up the middle by Danny Woodrow, who advanced to second a wild pitch in the dirt. Victor Reyes would single through the left side of the infield, moving Woodrow to third with no outs. Woodrow would then score on another single, this time coming off the bat of Willi Castro to give the Mud Hens an early 1-0 lead, but the Hens weren't done. With two outs in the inning, Dustin Peterson singled through the middle to score Reyes, putting a crooked number in the score column in just the first inning, 2-0.

Toledo was able to load the bases in the bottom of the second inning, but a dribbler in front of home plate turned into a 1-2-3 double play followed by a fly out to right field, leaving the score at 2-0 after two played.

In the top of the fourth, Paulo Orlando cut the Toledo lead in half with a solo home run to left field, marking his eighth of the season and sixth with Charlotte. The home run came on an 0-1 pitch and moved the score to 2-1 Mud Hens.

The next action would come in the bottom of the fifth inning. To begin the Hens half, Daniel Pinero sent a shot to left-center for his first home with the Mud Hens, increasing Toledo's lead to 3-1 late in the double-header.

The bats stayed alive in the sixth for Toledo. With one out, Jake Rogers ripped a single up the middle for his first hit of the day. Peterson followed with a single of his own, marking his second of the day and putting two runners on for the Mud Hens. However, a double play would end the inning.

Tim Adleman would go the distance for the Mud Hens in the game, giving up two hits and walking one while not allowing a run and striking out six over his seven innings.

What's Next:

The Mud Hens will take to the road on Monday for a brief road trip, the lone stop being in Columbus. The Hens and Clippers will meet once again, playing a three game series from Monday through Wednesday. Monday's contest is set to begin at 7:05 p.m. with pitchers yet to be announced.

#RoadToDetroitReport (rankings according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

5. OF Daz Cameron: 0 for 1

6. RHP Beau Burrows: DNP (IL)

7. IF Willi Castro: 2 for 5, BB, RBI

10. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: DNP (IL)

12. C Jake Rogers: 1 for 3

16. OF Jake Robson: 2 for 5, 2B, R

18. RHP Bryan Garcia: DNP

19. OF Danny Woodrow: 2 for 5, BB, R

22. RHP John Schreiber: DNP

25. LHP Gregory Soto: DNP

26. RHP Sandy Baez: DNP (IL)

27. LHP Matt Hall: DNP

28. IF/OF Dustin Peterson: 2 for 5, BB, RBI

Hens' Notes:

- Saturday's rainout that was played as game two on Sunday was the first rainout at Fifth Third Field this season.

- Prior to Saturday's game, Sandy Baez was placed on the IL with Ethan DeCaster rejoining Toledo's roster in the corresponding move.

- In each of his four appearances this season with the Mud Hens, Tim Adleman has pitched at least 5.2 innings.

- Earlier this season, the Mud Hens split with the RailRiders in their other double-header. The next day with two games scheduled will be this coming Saturday against Indianapolis at Fifth Third Field.

