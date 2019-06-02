Mets Power Not Enough in 7-5 Loss to Red Sox on Sunday

June 2, 2019 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release





Pawtucket, RI - The Syracuse Mets hit three home runs, but the Pawtucket Red Sox rallied in a 7-5 Mets loss to the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon at McCoy Stadium. The Mets have now hit 35 home runs in their last 18 games.

Syracuse (28-27) started the scoring in the top of the first inning. Matt Kemp walked with two outs, and Danny Espinosa singled. Travis Taijeron followed with an RBI single to left field, his tenth RBI in six games played at McCoy Stadium this season, giving Syracuse a 1-0 lead.

Pawtucket (23-31) answered in the bottom of first. Gorkys Hernandez hit Chris Flexen's second pitch over the right-field fence for a home run to tie the score, 1-1.

The Mets used two home runs in the second to take the lead. Arismendy Alcantara hit a 1-1 pitch from Dedger Jimenez off the foul pole in right field for a 2-1 lead. Three batters later, Rajai Davis hit a first pitch, no-doubt home run way out to left field to extend the lead to 3-1.

An unearned run brought the PawSox within one in the bottom of the second. Bryce Brentz hit a ground ball along the third-base line that hit the base and took a hop away into foul ground, allowing Brent to reach second base for a double. Then after a fly out, Mike Miller hit a ground ball to third, and Luis Guillorme misplayed it for an error, allowing Brentz to score on the error to make the score 3-2.

A fourth home run of the game tied the score in the third. Jantzen Witte homered for Pawtucket to straightaway center field for a 3-3 tie.

The teams traded home runs starting in the sixth. Josh Ockimey homered to center field to give the PawSox their first lead at 4-3. Then, a half inning later, with Matt Kemp on first, Danny Espinosa hit a two-run home run to right field that gave the Mets a 5-4 lead.

The PawSox were quick to answer in the bottom of the seventh though. Oscar Hernandez hit a ground ball to the right side, that was misplayed by Mets reliever Eric Hanhold. Then, Hanhold's throw to first base during the play was wide, allowing Hernandez to reach second as Hanhold was charged with two errors on the play. Gorkys Hernandez followed with a single, placing runners at first and third. Witte then reached on a fielder's choice where Syracuse third baseman Luis Guillorme fielded the ball but was indecisive on where to throw it, so everybody was safe to load the bases. Marco Hernandez followed with an RBI single to right field to score both Oscar Hernandez and Gorkys Hernandez and give Pawtucket the lead back, 6-5. After a strikeout, Rusney Castillo singled home Witte to extend the Pawtucket lead to 7-5.

Syracuse now returns home to face Rochester on Monday night for the first game of a four-game series against the Red Wings. RHP Walker Lockett will be on the mound for the Mets opposite RHP Randy Dobnak for the Red Wings. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.