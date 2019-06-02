Long Ball Hurts Bulls in Series Finale

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls took an early lead but couldn't maintain the advantage, falling 7-5 to the Columbus Clippers Sunday evening at the DBAP. Neil Ramirez (2-0) recorded the victory for Columbus, while Aaron Slegers (2-3) suffered the loss for the Bulls.

Nick Solak got off to a fast start in the first inning, hitting a solo home run to make it 1-0 Durham. His second at-bat proved to be more of the same, with another solo home run to give the Bulls a 2-0 edge through three innings. Solak became just the second Bulls batter to hit multiple home runs this season, joining Mike Brosseau.

The Clippers responded in the top of the fourth inning with back-to-back solo home runs by Trayce Thompson and Ryan Flaherty to tie the game at 2-2. In the top of the fifth inning, Tyler Naquin hit the Clippers' third home run of the game, recording a two-run blast to make it 4-2.

The game was put out of reach by the Clippers in the top of the seventh inning, thanks to a three-run home run by Brandon Barnes to right field to make it 7-2. The Bulls were able to respond with an RBI double by Jake Cronenworth to make it 7-3 and got another run on an RBI sacrifice fly by Brosseau to make it 7-4 in the bottom of the frame.

The Bulls continued to attempt a comeback, bringing the winning run to the plate in the ninth inning. Dalton Kelly recorded an RBI single to cut the lead to 7-5, but that was as close as Durham would get, ending the contest with the tying run on base.

The Bulls are set to begin a three-game series Monday against the Norfolk Tides. Game one of the set will begin at 7:05 p.m. at the DBAP, with left-hander Brendan McKay set to make his second start as a Bull against Tides left-hander Josh Rogers.

