PawSox Outslug Mets in Series Finale

June 2, 2019 - International League (IL) - Pawtucket Red Sox News Release





PAWTUCKET, R.I. - In a wild, back-and-forth contest, the Pawtucket Red Sox (23-31) edged the Syracuse Mets (28-27) in the rubber game of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon by a 7-5 final.

This game featured six home runs, three for each team.

Travis Taijeron put the Mets on the board the first inning on an RBI single. In 12 games against the PawSox this season, Taijeron is now 12-for-37 with 5 home runs and 14 RBI's.

Pawtucket quickly responded in the bottom half of the frame. On the second pitch of the inning, Gorkys Hernández belted an opposite-field home run to tie the game. For Hernández, it was his second homer in three games. He has also collected three consecutive multiple-hit games.

Syracuse got a pair in the top of the second, both coming on solo homers, one from Arismendy Alcantara and another from Rajai Davis. The 38-year-old Davis was 4-for-14 with 2 home runs in the series against the PawSox.

But the PawSox scored in the bottom of the second. Bryce Brentz led off the inning with a double, on a ball that bounced off the third base bag. He came around to score two batters later after Mike Miller reached on an error.

The PawSox tied the game in the third on a solo homer from Jantzen Witte. The long ball traveled 427 feet into the right-center field bleachers, and it left the bat at 100 miles-per-hour. It was Witte's third home run in his last 10 games.

The home run barrage continued in the sixth when Josh Ockimey blasted his 13th long ball of the season to straight-away center field to make it 4-3, which gave Pawtucket's its first lead of the game. 22 of Ockimey's 34 hits this season have gone for extra bases.

The Mets struck back in the seventh inning with their third home run of the afternoon, this one a two-run shot from Danny Espinosa, to put them back in front 5-4.

But Pawtucket regained the lead in the bottom of the seventh when Marco Hernández ripped a two-run single to right to make it 6-5 Pawtucket. Two batters later, Rusney Castillo laced a run-scoring single to center to make it 7-5.

In his first start with the PawSox in 2019, Dedgar Jimenez worked into the sixth inning. He ended up tossing 5.2 innings, allowing 5 hits, 3 runs (all earned), and 4 walks.

The PawSox begin a two-game series with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs at McCoy Stadium tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. Pawtucket right-hander Josh Smith (2-2, 5.88 ERA) is scheduled to oppose Iron Pigs righty Tyler Viza (0-4, 5.75 ERA).

The game will be televised live on NESNplus. Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 5:35 p.m.

This homestand runs through Tuesday June 4. Good tickets are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.

