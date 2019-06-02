McKinney, Kivlehan Spark Offense in 9-5 Win

Billy McKinney drove in four runs and combined with Patrick Kivlehan for back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning of a 9-5 victory over the Red Wings, Sunday afternoon from Frontier Field. Kivlehan added a second home run and Socrates Brito also went deep as the Herd avoided a three-game sweep in Rochester.

While McKinney clubbed his first home run of the season in his third at-bat, it was his clutch hit in the third inning that turned the tide of the contest. After Rochester had taken a 2-0 lead after two innings, the Bisons left fielder came up with a big two-run, two-out double that tied the game.

Michael De La Cruz and Brito drew one out walks to start the rally and Teoscar Hernandez raced down the line to beat out would could've been an inning-ending doubleplay. With the new life, McKinney drove an 0-1 pitch from Red Wings starter Kohl Stewart to right field to cash in both base runners.

After that, the Bisons never looked back. Alen Hanson's RBI single in the fourth gave Buffalo their first lead of the game at 3-2. Then, McKinney and Kivlehan homered four pitches apart in the fifth to blow the game open.

McKinney's drive to right-centerfield brought home Brito and gave Buffalo the 5-2 advantage. His first home run of the season, McKinney worked an eight-pitch at-bat and sent the ball to dead away center field for a recorded 421 feet.

Then, after Rochester went to the bullpen, Kivlehan rudely greeted reliever Zack Weiss by leaving the yard to left for the 6-2 advantage.

Kivlehan homered again in the ninth for his fourth home run in the three-game series, giving him eight homers at the Triple-A level this season.

Brito's home run, his third with the Bisons, came in the top half of the eighth inning.

Sean Reid-Foley earned the victory with 5.1 innings of three-run baseball. He struck out five to balance out five walks and improve to 2-3 on the year. Reid-Foley worked three batters into the sixth inning with reliever Zach Jackson coming on to strand a pair of Red Wings base runners.

Southpaw Matt Dermody worked the side in the eighth inning for the Herd, his first appearance in over a year due to recovering from a UCL injury and having Tommy John surgery. He allowed a pair of Rochester runs but also struck out two.

Jordan Romano struck out the side in the ninth inning to close out the victory.

The Bisons will now return home to Sahlen Field for a six-game in four-day series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders starting with Monday's single-admission doubleheader at 5:35 p.m.

BISONS NOTES: Billy McKinney finished the game 2-5 with a run scored and four RBI. He entered the game just 3-for-21 since rejoining the Bisons from Toronto... The game was delayed 90 minutes at the start due to the threat of inclement weather... Batting in the leadoff spot, Socrates Brito finished the game 2-4, his fifth multi-hit game of the season. Brito is now working on a six-game hitting streak and has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games.

