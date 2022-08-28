Y'alls Win Final Road Game of 2022 Season

EVANSVILLE, IN - Florence scored six unanswered runs to start the ballgame - including four runs in the first inning - and cruised past the Evansville Otters 8-5 Sunday afternoon at Bosse Field.

Florence scored the game's first run in every single matchup against the Otters this weekend. They have won five of the nine games against Evansville this season with one series to go, and most of the games have been close. More than half of the contests have been decided by three runs or fewer. Today's win snaps Evansville's five-game winning streak.

The Y'alls wasted no time getting to Evansville starter Justin Watland. Axel Johnson had an RBI hit in the first inning, and the other three runs scored on either a fielder's choice or a hit by pitch with the bases loaded. Ray Zuberer and Cooper Edwards added RBI singles in the second and third inning, respectively, to claim the early 6-0 lead.

After an Elijah MacNamee home run in the fourth inning, a Luke Harper RBI double and an Alberti Chavez RBI single in the fifth extended the Y'alls lead to 8-1. The Otters made it interesting down the stretch with a run in the sixth, two in the seventh, and another in the eighth but could not finalize the comeback effort. Joe Dougherty closed the door in the ninth inning for his eighth save of the season.

Jonaiker Villalobos pitched six 2/3 innings and gave up three runs, striking out four Otters in the winning effort. Watland lasted just two innings for Evansville and gave up five runs (four earned). Tyler Spring and Kevin Davis each pitched three innings of relief for the Otters.

With the road games in the rearview mirror, Florence sets it sights on a homestand to conclude the 2022 Frontier League regular season. After tomorrow's off day, the Y'alls welcome Joliet Tuesday through Thursday followed by Evansville again over the weekend. First pitch against the Slammers on Tuesday night - a $2 Tuesday - is set for 6:32 PM EDT at Thomas More Stadium.

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Thomas More Stadium, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. The Y'alls return home Tuesday to play the Joliet Slammers.. More details can be found online at florenceyalls.com or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

