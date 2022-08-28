Boulders Complete Sweep of ValleyCats

Rockland County, NY - Chris Kwitzer and Jake MacKenzie each drove in three runs as the host New York Boulders completed a sweep of their weekend three-game series with the Tri-City Valley Cats, winning 12-5 on Sunday at Clover Stadium in Pomona.

The victory left the Boulders tied with Sussex County for third place and the final playoff spot in the Frontier League's Eastern Division pending the outcome of Sunday's game between the first-place Quebec Capitales and the Miners.

Kwitzer doubled in two runs in a four-run first inning for New York, then smacked a solo home run leading off the third. The home run was the 20th of the season for Kwitzer.

Meanwhile, MacKenzie singled in a pair of runs in the fifth and added a run-scoring single in the sixth.

The Boulders also picked up first inning RBI singles from David Vinsky and Francisco Del Valle as they quickly moved out to a 4-1 lead.

Leading 5-4 in the fifth, New York erupted for five runs - two coming on MacKenzie's single and one apiece via a double by Tucker Nathans and a single from Max Smith. The fifth run in the inning came when Gian Martellini scored on an error by Valley Cats' left fielder Joe Campagna. The rally gave the Boulders a commanding 10-4 advantage.

In the sixth, run-scoring singles from Gabriel Garcia and MacKenzie made it a 12-5 game.

Leo Pineda, the second of five New York pitchers, picked up the win and improved to 3-2 on the season.

Cito Culver led off the game with a home run for Tri-City, while Pavin Parks hit a two-run third inning shot. The home run was the fifth of the season for Culver, while it was the 15th of the year for Parks.

The Valley Cats also received an RBI single in the sixth from Austin Elder.

Austin Faith started and took the loss for Tri-City, falling to 2-3 on the year.

