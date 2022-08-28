Comeback Falls Short as Grizzlies Lose to Boomers

Schaumburg, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies rallied back from a 10-3 deficit late on Sunday against the Schaumburg Boomers, but came up just short in a 10-8 loss at Wintrust Field, with the defeat mathematically eliminating the Grizzlies from playoff contention in 2022.

It was the Grizzlies scoring first for the third game in a row against the Boomers, as they plated two runs in the second inning with two outs on an RBI single by Abdiel Diaz and a throwing error on Diaz's subsequent stolen base by Schaumburg catcher Nick Oddo. Back-to-back leadoff doubles by Andrew Penner and Isaac Benard then made it a 3-0 Grizzlies advantage.

But the Boomers responded by scoring the next ten runs in the game- they scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning, taking the lead on Clint Hardy's grand slam off Steven Ridings (4-2), and then got four more runs in the fourth against Clint Freeman, including a two-run home run off the bat of Mike Hart, to take a 9-3 lead. A two-out single in the sixth inning by Wyatt Stapp made the score 10-3.

Gateway would then score five straight runs to come back- Kevin Krause was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh, and was followed by Zach Racusin, who dumped a two-run single into shallow center field to make it 10-6. In the ninth, Benard was hit by a pitch, and on the next offering from Darryl Thompson, Krause slammed a two-run home run to left-center field to get Gateway within 10-8. But that is where the comeback ended, as Thompson retired the next two Grizzlies to end the game.

Gateway and Schaumburg will conclude their four-game series with a special Monday night contest on August 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT, with the Grizzlies sending Carson LaRue to the mound against the Boomers' Jumpei Akanuma at Wintrust Field.

