ThunderBolts Come up Short in Rubber Match

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts fell just short of a series victory as the Joliet Slammers bashed three home runs to beat the Bolts 9-7 at Ozinga Field Sunday afternoon.

After Justin Miller started the game with a 1-2-3 first inning, he issued a one-out walk in the second. Jackson outs followed with a two-run homer to put Joliet (46-43) in the lead.

They doubled that lead in a similar fashion in the third. Phillip Steering singled and Scott Holzwasser hit a two-run blast.

The ThunderBolts (32-57) made their first run in the bottom of the sixth inning. They loaded the bases on a single, an error and a hit by pitch. Brian Fuentes followed with a two-single that made it a 4-2 score.

Joliet rebounded from that and appeared to put the game away the next inning. Brett Smith came out of the ThunderBolts bullpen and walked three of the first four batters he faced. The next man up, Matt Feinstein, hit a grand slam that made the Slammers' lead six.

The ThunderBolts didn't quit, though, putting up five runs in the bottom of the frame. After three straight singles loaded the bases, Jairus Richards walked to force in the first run. Dan Robinson hit a two-run double later in the inning and Brian Klein followed it with a two-run homer.

That five-run rally brought the Bolts to within a run but they came no closer. The Slammers got an insurance run in the eighth to finalize the score.

Miller (3-5) took the loss for Windy City after allowing four runs in three innings. Cole Cook (9-7) did not allow an earned run in six innings and suffered the loss.

After an off day, the final home series of the season starts on Tuesday as the ThunderBolts welcome the Gateway Grizzlies to town for three games. Jack Alkire (1-6, 7.13) gets the game one start for the Bolts. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 and the broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com.

