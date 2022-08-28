Boomers Hold on to Win Slugfest

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The 2021 Frontier League Champion Schaumburg Boomers scored 10 unanswered runs to erase an early deficit and rally to a 10-8 victory over the Gateway Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon at Wintrust Field.

Gateway plated a pair of runs in the top of the second to take the lead. The opponent has scored first in all six games of the homestand so far with four games remaining. The Grizzlies added another run in the third to lead 3-0. Alec Craig and Braxton Davidson singled to open the third and Mike Hart followed with a walk to load the bases. Chase Dawson put the Boomers on the board by drawing a bases loaded walk. With one away, Clint Hardy smacked a grand slam down the line in left to give the Boomers the lead. The grand slam marked the fifth slam of the year for the Boomers.

Four more runs scored in the fourth. Davidson logged an RBI single and Hart throttled a two-run homer while another run scored on a fielder's choice. Wyatt Stapp singled home the 10th run in the sixth as the Boomers reached double figures for the 14th time this season. Gateway made it a game by scoring three in the seventh and two in the ninth but the Boomers held on for their 50th win of the year.

Aaron Glickstein earned the win, his seventh of the year. Glickstein threw six innings and struck out nine. Kristian Scott fanned two and Darrell Thompson one as the team struck out 11 for a third consecutive contest, furthering their team record for strikeouts in a season. Davidson extended his on-base streak to 47 games with two hits. Hardy drove home five. Dawson scored three times.

The Boomers (50-39) continue the homestand and a stretch of 13 straight to end the year on Monday night at 6:30 pm with the finale against Gateway. RHP Jumpei Akanuma (4-1, 3.29) is slated to start opposite RHP Carson LaRue (3-5, 5.15). Don't miss your chance to see one of the final games before summer comes to a close. Tickets for the 2022 season are on sale now! Visit boomersbaseball.com.

