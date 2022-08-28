Quick Start Boosts Titans to Sweep of Greys

August 28, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (52-38) completed a three-game sweep of the Empire State Greys on Sunday afternoon, taking the finale 10-4.

After a clean first from Jose Taveras (win, 6-2), Greys lefty Franklyn Hernandez (loss, 1-3) walked four of the first five he faced. The last of the five walks in the first led to the game's first run. Jason Dicochea followed suit with a sac fly, making it 2-0.

Willies Estrada belted his second homer of the series with a one-out solo shot in the second, cutting the deficit in half. Jackie Urbaez lifted a homer of his own for his 10th of the year, bringing home a Brendon Dadson leadoff single to make it 4-1.

The Greys battled back to make it a one-run game in the fourth, as Estrada and Jordan Garr each had RBI hits.

Taveras would bow out of the contest after five innings, allowing three runs, on seven hits, walking three, and striking out four. The righty ended up getting the victory, his first since July 8.

After a couple reached in the fifth, Jake Sanford jumped in on the action with an RBI single to right, scoring Liam McArthur. Two batters later, Dicochea brought home a pair with a two-run single to left.

Clay Fisher, who made multiple web gems behind Titans pitching on Sunday, got rewarded offensively with an RBI single in the sixth, making it 8-3.

For good measure, AJ Wright and Tyrus Greene pushed two more across in the seventh, making it 10-3.

Nelson Gonzalez retired all six he faced out of the bullpen before Grant Larson allowed a Trey Woosley triple to score in the eighth. Matt Terrones got through the ninth, securing the Titans' fifth-straight victory.

With an off-day on Monday, the Titans finish the home portion of the regular season with three against the Trois-Rivières Aigles starting Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard locally on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM, while also being available worldwide at CKDJ.net and uniquefm.ca.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2022 "All-In" Playoff Package, group outings, or 2023 season tickets, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.