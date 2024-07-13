Y'alls Washed Away by Washington
July 13, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Florence Y'alls News Release
FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (23-32), presented by Towne Properties, clocked in and clocked out in a 12-2 loss to the Washington Wild Things (37-18) on Saturday Night.
The Y'alls went hitless in five innings across the game moving runners into scoring position only seven times. Two batters recorded more than one hit in designated hitter Zade Richardson with a 2-for-3 showing adding in a double and catcher Sergio Gutierrez with a 2-for-4 showing plus an RBI and a double. The team hit into three double-plays across the night.
The game was especially tough on the pitching staff with starter Edgar Martinez going 5.0 IP with 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 8 BB, and 5 K on 106 pitches. The first reliever Darrien Williams went 1.0 IP with 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, and 2 K on 31 pitches. Kent Klyman relieved Williams with 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, and 1 K on 27 pitches. Ben Terwilliger tossed the eighth inning, finishing with a line of 1.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, and 2 K on 44 pitches.
Cam Pferrer saved face with a fantastic ninth inning, striking out the side, and retiring the inning in order.
The Y'alls try again on Family Funday with their last game before the all-star break, taking on the Wild Things at home for the last time in 2024 with a 1:07 p.m. first pitch.
