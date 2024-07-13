Frontier League Recap

AIGLES KICK OFF WEEKEND WITH SHUTOUT OF KNOCKOUTS

BROCKTON, MA - The Trois-Rivières Aigles silenced the New England Knockouts 5-0 in their series opener on Friday night at Campanelli Stadium.

After losing ground in the Frontier League East division over the weekend, the Aigles (30-24) made a statement with a shutout of the Knockouts (18-36). All-Star left fielder LP Pelletier, who played the role of designated hitter in Friday's game, led the game with a home run for Trois-Rivières. The Aigles used Pelletier's homer as a building block for a huge first inning, adding on to increase their lead to 4-0. Pelletier struck again in the fourth with an RBI single to make it 5-0 as Trois-Rivières' bullpen cruised through the remaining innings to give the Aigles the win. LHP Didier Vargas came off the injury list only to toss six shutout innings for the win. RHP Liam O'Sullivan pitched a complete game, but ultimately took the loss.

The series will continue on Saturday, with first pitch coming at 6:30 PM EDT.

BOOMERS WALK OFF THUNDERBOLTS

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers gave their recording-setting crowd a night to remember with a 7-6 walk-off victory against the Windy City ThunderBolts on Friday night.

The Boomers (30-25) saw a new single-game high 8,066 fans at Wintrust Field, which beat out their previous record set on Independence Day less than two weeks ago. The ThunderBolts (21-35) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning with a solo home run. Schaumburg fought back in the bottom of the inning, tying the game on a wild pitch and then taking a 2-1 lead on an RBI groundout. The Bolts came back for a three-run third to retake the lead at 4-2. The Windy City lead increased in the seventh inning with two more runs, including one stemming from a Schaumburg error. The Boomers began their comeback effort in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run home run from C Felix Aberouette that cut the deficit to 6-4; they crept one run closer with a man scoring on a double play in the eighth. In the ninth, RF Christian Fedko brought across the tying run with an infield single, forcing the game into extra innings. After a sacrifice bunt moved the ghost runner over to third base, RHP Dan Brown threw a wild pitch that allowed the runner to come in for the Schaumburg win. Brown was tagged with the loss while RHP Dylan Stutsman earned the win in relief.

The Boomers will attempt to take the series victory on Saturday. First pitch for their middle game against the ThunderBolts will begin at 7:30 PM EDT.

CAPITALES GET ROAD VICTORY OVER TITANS

OTTAWA - The Québec Capitales won the series opener against the Ottawa Titans on Friday night by a final score of 7-4.

The Capitales (35-20) continue to roll over other teams battling for the top spot in the East, with the opener against the Titans (32-21) proving to be no exception. RF Marc-Antoine Lebreux's solo home run put Québec on top 1-0 late in the second inning. Ottawa's offense took shape the second time through their order, fighting back to take a 2-1 lead in the fifth and then make it 3-1 in the sixth. 1B Anthony Quirion evened the score with a two-run blast in the seventh. In the eighth, the Capitales had four runs come across, including one on a wild pitch, pushing their lead out to 7-3. The Titans manufactured one run in the ninth but could not manifest a comeback. LHP Franklin Parra took the win out of the bullpen. RHP McLain Harris took the loss for Ottawa.

The second game at Titan Stadium will be on Saturday at 6:00 PM EDT.

MINERS STAY HOT, TAKE OPENER AGAINST NEW YORK

AUGUSTA, NJ - The Sussex County Miners took a close game against the New York Boulders at Skylands Stadium on Friday night, winning 3-1.

The Miners (20-34) continue their trend of recent success of some of the top teams from each division. Sussex County grabbed the lead quickly in the second inning, thanks to a sacrifice fly followed by an RBI double from CF Gabriel Maciel. The Boulders (32-21) got on the board with an RBI single in the third. Maciel brought home another run in the fourth on an error by the Boulders' third baseman to push the Miner lead to 3-1. The Sussex County bullpen took over after the seventh inning, not allowing a hit while striking out five of the nine hitters faced. LHP Mike Reagan earned the win after striking out seven across six innings of one-run ball. RHP Matt Stil picked up his first save of the season. LHP Mitchell Senger took the loss for New York.

The Miners will attempt to take the series with a victory in Saturday's middle game, which begins at 6:35 PM EDT.

CONRAD TOSSES ANOTHER QUALITY START IN WIN OVER SLAMMERS

SAUGET, IL - On Friday night, the Gateway Grizzlies blasted the Joliet Slammers 8-2 at Grizzlies Ballpark.

The Grizzlies (31-23) have had some of the best starting pitching in the Frontier League over the past week. RHP Teague Conrad got a quality start by only allowing one run through seven innings while racking up nine strikeouts. Gateway took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI groundout from LF Kevin Krause. The Slammers (25-30) knotted things up in the fifth on a sacrifice fly. The Grizzlies' offense turned on in the last three innings, scoring three in the sixth and two in the seventh and eighth. Krause added to his day with a two-run double in the seventh that put Gateway up 6-1; he led the team in RBIs for the game. Conrad picked up the win while RHP Dwayne Marshall took the loss for Joliet.

The Grizzlies will look for the series win on Saturday. First pitch for the middle game of the series begins at 7:30 PM EDT.

WILD THINGS TREAD OVER Y'ALLS IN SERIES OPENER

FLORENCE, KY - The Washington Wild Things outlasted the Florence Y'alls 8-6 on Friday night at Thomas More Stadium.

Both sides put together five-run innings in the game, with Washington's (36-18) coming in the second inning to build a significant lead. The Y'alls got on the board quickly, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI single. The Wild Things responded in the second with a two-run single from C JC Santini to take a 2-1 lead. 2B Ethan Wilder kept things going in the inning with a two-run homer to make it 4-1 before 1B Andrew Czech capped the inning with a sacrifice fly. LF Evan Berkey piled on in the third with a lead-off homer while 3B Tommy Caufield added on in the same frame with an RBI single. Florence came roaring back with five runs in the fifth inning to cut the Washington lead to 7-6. CF Caleb McNeely gave the Wild Things an important insurance run with a solo shot in the sixth as the Washington bullpen shut the Y'alls out across the last four innings. RHP Jordan DiValerio earned the win despite giving up 10 hits. RHP Gyeongju Kim picked up his 14th save of the year in the victory. LHP Jonaiker Villalobos took the loss for Florence.

The Wild Things and Y'alls will play the middle game of their series on Saturday at 6:36 PM EDT.

CRUSHERS GET BACK ON TRACK WITH WIN OVER OTTERS

AVON, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers got back in the win column with a 7-3 victory over the Evansville Otters at Crusher Stadium on Friday night.

The Crushers (35-20) got a big game out of All-Star 3B Logan Thomason, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. The Otters (21-34) got things started in the first inning with two runs coming in on a single into left-center. The Crushers were able to take one back in the bottom half on a sacrifice fly. Evansville continued to produce in the second inning, plating their third run on another RBI single into the outfield. In the fifth, Thomason tied the game at 3-3 with a two-run ground-rule double; he came around to score on the next play, thanks to a throwing error by the Evansville third baseman. DH Vincent Byrd Jr. kept things rolling in the fifth with an RBI double to put the Crushers up 6-3. In the sixth, Thomason struck again with an RBI single to push the Lake Erie lead out to four. RHP Christian Scafidi came out of the bullpen in the eighth and did not allow a hit in his two-inning appearance to close things out for the Crushers. RHP Pedro Echemendia earned his second win behind a seven-inning start in which he only allowed two earned runs. RHP Terance Marin was tagged with the loss for the Otters.

The Crushers and Otters will face off for game two on Saturday in Avon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM EDT.

VALLEYCATS TROUNCE JACKALS FOR THREE HOMERS

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats defeated the New Jersey Jackals 7-3 at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Friday night.

The ValleyCats (29-26) broke their three-game losing streak with a powerful offensive display against the Jackals (16-38). The scoreless tie was broken by 1B Kyle Novak in the fourth inning with an RBI single into right field. C Chris Burgess followed two batters later with a two-run blast to put Tri-City up 3-0. New Jersey got on the board in the fifth after they scored a run on a wild pitch. The ValleyCats responded by successfully performing a double steal in the bottom of the inning to make it 4-1. After the Jackals plated another run with a solo homer in the sixth, Novak and DH Dylan Broderick responded with solo bombs of their own in the bottom half. Both sides exchanged one more run, but the ValleyCats were able to take the game with a 7-3 final. RHP Chas Cywin earned the win while RHP Zeke Wood earned the save across two innings of relief work. RHP Dylan Sabia took the loss for the Jackals.

The ValleyCats and Jackals will square off in the second game of their series on Saturday at 6:30 PM EDT.

