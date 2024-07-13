Boomers Batter Bolts
July 13, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
SCHAUMBURG, IL- The Windy City ThunderBolts dropped the middle game of a three-game suburb showdown series against the Schaumburg Boomers 12-1 Saturday night at Wintrust Field.
The Boomers (31-25) struck right off the hop in the bottom of the first. Chase Dawson rifled a two-run double into right field, adding a pair on the board. A sacrifice fly by Paxton Wallace made it 3-0.
Schaumburg added another run in the bottom with anther sacrifice lineup by Jake Meyer, adding a run for a 4-0 edge.
In the bottom of inning number three the Boomers plated three. The three spot ended Windy City (21-36) LHP Michael Barkers' (1-6) night. A triple by Aaron Simmons scored a run, and and RBI double by Anthony Calarco added a 6-0 advantage for Schaumburg. Meyer hit an RBI single to left for the extra point and a commanding 7-0 lead.
Barker (1-6) took the loss, totaling 2.2 innings allowing six hits over seven runs, five earned while walking four.
The Boomers plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth against Windy City, highlighted Meyer potting an RBI triple. Meyer reached base four times going 3-4 and three RBI's.
Schaumburg LHP Cole Cook (3-2) notched a complete game surrendering six hits over one run while walking one and striking out nine.
Kingston Liniak hit home run number five of the year in the top of the seventh, breaking the shutout. Liniak had two of the five Windy City hits on the night. Joey Grabanski doubled, and Brennan Dorighi,Christian Kuzemka, and Henry Kusiak each singled.
Bolts RHP Jack Mahoney pitched a scoreless seventh inning while RHP Dan Brown pitched a scoreless eighth.
