'Cats Score 14 Runs and Pick up Second Shutout of the Season

July 13, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (30-26) coasted to a 14-0 victory over the New Jersey Jackals (16-39) on Saturday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Tri-City opened the scoring for the second consecutive game. Alex Barker plunked Kyle Novak before Robbie Merced launched his fifth homer of the year to give the ValleyCats a 2-0 lead.

Wes Albert received a no-decision for Tri-City. He worked three scoreless, hitless frames, walking four, and striking out three.

Merced singled in the fifth, and stole second. Jaxon Hallmark grounded out, and Merced advanced to third. Javeyan Williams delivered an RBI single. Williams came all the way around to score on an error from Barker to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 4-0.

In an eight-run seventh, the frame was highlighted by three RBI from Hallmark, who had a double and a triple. Additionally, Chris Burgess went yard for the second time in as many days. It was his sixth homer of the season.

Cash singled in the eighth. Bradley Roberto and Burgess walked to load the bases. Broderick had an RBI walk. Roberto scored on a wild pitch to extend the ValleyCats lead to 14-0.

Nathan Medrano collected a four-inning save. In his third save of the season, he fired three shutout frames, giving up two hits, and striking out four.

Gino Sabatine (3-1) earned the win. He tossed two scoreless frames, yielding two hits, two walks, and striking out one.

Barker (1-2) received the loss. He went 6.1 innings, allowing eight runs, seven earned on nine hits, walking two, and striking out four.

Tri-City looks to sweep New Jersey on Sunday, July 14 th. First pitch is scheduled for 5 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 14 | NEW JERSEY 0

W: Gino Sabatine (3-1)

L: Alex Barker (1-2)

S: Nathan Medrano (3)

Time of Game: 2:57

Attendance: 4,004

