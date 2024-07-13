Florence Adds Doubleheader to Schedule

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, have added a doubleheader to the schedule for Tuesday, July 23rd against the Evansville Otters. This will be the first doubleheader for Florence this season.

The gates will open at 4:30 and the first pitch is currently slated for 5:41 p.m. ET. Both games will be played as 7-inning matchups with game two immediately following the conclusion of game one. Tickets are now available online at florenceyalls.com or you can pick some up at will call!

The extra game comes from the postponement of the series finale versus Evansville back on May 26th. Florence and Evansville had split the series and were set for the rubber match until the rain came down and eventually postponed the matchup before the first pitch.

The promotion for the night will be a classic $2 Tuesday where all fans in attendance can enjoy tickets, hotdogs, ice cream, soda, and popcorn for just $2!

Florence was already set for a nine-game home stand beginning that Tuesday the 23rd. With the addition, Florence will now play 10 games at home from the 23rd until August 1st. These 10 games will be in 10 days with the lone exception of an off day on Monday the 29th.

During the 10-game homestand, Florence will face Evansville for four games, Sussex County for three, and Lake Erie for the final three. Some fun promotions during the homestand are; Circus Night on the 24th, Christmas in July and Firework Friday on the 26th, Happy Hour Pre-game Concert on the 27th, a rare Sunday night game on the 28th, a classic $2 Tuesday on the 30th, another Bark in the Park on the 31st, and the final game will be Cincy Night as well as Thirsty Thursday!

