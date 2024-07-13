Boomers Blitz Windy City

July 13, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers plated three runs in the first inning and scored in five different frames while Cole Cook did the rest, tossing a complete game, as the team recorded a 12-1 victory over the Windy City ThunderBolts on Saturday night at Wintrust Field.

The offense took control just four batters into the game. Chase Dawson stroked a two-run double with the bases loaded to open the scoring. Paxton Wallace followed with a sacrifice fly. After scoring a single run in the second to move the lead to 4-0 on a sacrifice fly from newcomer Jake Meyer, Schaumburg chased Windy City starter Michael Barker from the game in the third inning with three runs. Aaron Simmons tripled home a run and Anthony Calarco followed with an RBI double. Meyer added an RBI single later in the inning.

The Boomers would tack on three in the fifth and two in the sixth to lead 12-0. Meyer tripled home a run in the fifth with Christian Fedko lifting a sacrifice fly. Fedko added a two-run single in the sixth.

Cook tossed the first complete game of the season for the Boomers and the first since July 6, 2023 (Shumpei Yoshikawa). The complete game was the third of his career and the first since June 16, 2023. Cook surrendered just one run, a solo homer from Kingston Liniak in the seventh, while walking two and striking out nine. The All-Star allowed Windy City to put multiple runners on base just twice in the contest while improving to 3-2 on the year.

The offense finished with 16 hits to match a season high and also drew nine walks. Meyer finished with three hits and three RBIs while Alec Craig and Dawson also notched three hits. Meyer drove home three in his debut and Fedko also finished with three RBIs. Every member of the lineup reached base at least once. Craig was board five times.

The Boomers (31-25) will wrap up the final series before the All-Star break on Sunday afternoon at 1:00pm with the finale against the ThunderBolts. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Boomers Pickleball Paddle courtesy of NOW Foods. There will also be pregame catch on the field and postgame autographs thanks to Wintrust. LHP Jacob Smith (1-1, 4.36) is schedule to toe the slab for the Boomers. Tickets for Sunday and all the remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

