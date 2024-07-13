Wild Things Wipe Out Y'alls in Middle Game, Win Series

July 13, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







FLORENCE, KY - Behind a terrific spot start from lefty Ryan Munoz, his first start as a Wild Thing, and a great night offensively that included five multi-hit games and every Wild Thing reaching base at least twice, the Wild Things took the series against the Florence Y'alls by a final of 12-2 in the middle game Saturday night.

Munoz was the bulk of the story. At one point in the start, the southpaw retired 13 straight batters before finishing his outing by allowing consecutive baserunners. Those guys would be stranded. Munoz worked 6.2 scoreless frames with four hits allowed, three strikeouts and three walks. The win moves him to 3-0.

Brendan Nail finished the game and was tagged for two runs in the ninth, allowing five hits and two runs over 2.1 innings with three punchouts.

Washington scored singular runs in the second, third, fourth and seventh innings and four in both the sixth and eighth innings of the contest. In the second, Jalen Miller stepped to the plate for the second time as a Wild Things after missing the first half of the season following broken hamate bone surgery. Miller came unglued, tattooing a ball to left for a solo homer to make it 1-0. A double play off the bat of Andrew Czech plated Washington's second run and the third came in during the fourth on an RBI single by Caleb McNeely.

Tommy Caufield knocked in two with one of his three singles in the sixth inning before Tyreque Reed homered to right center for a two-run shot that made it 7-0. Caufield brought home another and has now driven in 46 runs on the year with a seventh-inning base hit. In the eighth, Evan Berkey lifted a sac fly to center, Ethan Wilder walked with the bases loaded and Reed doubled home two more, giving him four RBI on the night.

McNeely, Wilder and Miller all had two hits while Reed and Caufield had three in the win. Six different Things drove in runs and the club drew 13 walks in victory.

They'll go for the sweep tomorrow at 1:07 p.m. to round out the pre-All Star break schedule against the Y'alls. Righty Malik Barrington will make the start. You can watch the game with a subscription to FloSports or listen free on MixLR.

