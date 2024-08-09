Y'alls Take Series at First Place Wild Things

WASHINGTON, PA - The Florence Y'alls (36-38), presented by Towne Properties, never trailed in Thursday night's series-clinching 6-2 win over the first place Washington Wild Things (50-24). That makes five series wins out of six to begin the second half for Florence.

Starter Jonaiker Villalobos set the tempo with his fourth-consecutive appearance of at least six innings. The southpaw went 6.0 IP with 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, & 4 K. Right-hander Alex Wagner didn't skip a beat in relief allowing one unearned run across two frames, striking out four, as well. Darrien Williams cleaned everything up with a shutout ninth inning, his fifth-straight shutout performance making six inning without allowing a run.

The bats came through for eight hits, scoring in the first and second and adding on the insurance in the seventh and eighth. Third baseman Brian Fuentes homered on the first pitch he saw in the first inning, and right fielder TJ Reeves scored on a wild pitch in the second.

The insurance came entirely from catcher Sergio Gutierrez. The switch hitter launched a two-run double in the seventh inning followed by a two-run single in the eighth, finishing 2-for-4 on the game with those 4 RBIs. Gutierrez walked away with at least one RBI in every game going 5-for-11 with 6 RBIs, three extra-base hits, two of which left the yard homering on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Second baseman Zade Richardson also went 2-for-3 with a walk and two doubles. The power-hitter suited up at second for just the second time this season, posting a clean line in the middle infield defensively.

The win moves Florence closer to third place Lake Erie, shrinking the gap for the last playoff spot to just five games.

The Y'alls return home to face the Slammers on Firework Friday for 859 Night. First pitch is set for 7:03 p.m. between Florence and Joliet.

