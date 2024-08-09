ValleyCats and Boulders Washed Out; Single Admission Doubleheader to be Played on Sunday, August 11th

TROY, NY - The first game of the three-game series between the Tri-City ValleyCats and the New York Boulders has been postponed due to inclement weather on Friday, August 9th on Italian Night. The two East Division rivals will be making up this game in a single admission doubleheader on Sunday, August 11th. First pitch is scheduled for 4 PM on Sunday, and game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings.

The series opener on Saturday, August 10th between the ValleyCats and Boulders will be a regular nine-inning game with gates opening at 5:30 PM, and the first pitch at 6:30 PM.

The festivities for Sunday FunDay presented by Highmark Blue Shield of NENY on August 11th will be scheduled an hour earlier. Gates will now open at 2:30 PM, two players will be reading children's stories at Rowdy's at 2:40 PM presented by the Kiwanis Club of Troy, and the pregame catch on the field will occur at 3 PM. Postgame, kids can run the bases, and there will be fireworks courtesy of Price Chopper/Market 32.

Irish Night and Bark in the Park Night #2 will be on Wednesday, August 21st. Italian Night and Arts in the Ballpark Night benefitting the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Capital Area will be on Saturday, August 24th with postgame fireworks presented by Price Chopper/Market 32. Stay tuned for more information about these two theme nights on the ValleyCats website and social media pages

Tickets for August 9th are now rain checks, and may be redeemed for tickets to any remaining 2024 ValleyCats home game. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the ValleyCats box office at 518-629-CATS (2287). Please note tickets do not have to be exchanged tonight, they may be exchanged at any time during box office hours throughout the 2024 season.

Season 22 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as single game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available to purchase. The 'Cats return to "The Joe" for a three-game weekend series against the Boulders from Aug. 10-11. Don't miss our third and final Collar City Cats Night for the 2024 season on Saturday, August 10th! The 'Cats will be wearing their alternate, throwback Collar City jerseys to celebrate the city of Troy. Be sure to stop by SouthPaw's Den for some great Collar City merchandise options as well. This game will also feature Faith & Family Night at The Joe as the game is presented by Yankee Trails! You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

