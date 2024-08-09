The Country's First Tots & Taps Fest Coming to Florence, KY

August 9, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - One of the nation's first Tater Tot Festivals is coming to Thomas More Stadium on Saturday, September 29th. Outlier Events, the creators of the world's only Donut and Beer Festival, Mac and Cheese Festival, and Taco & Tequila Festival are introducing a brand new event to Kentucky.

Florence, KY was chosen over 12 other cities to host one of the first-ever Tots & Taps festivals at Thomas More Stadium | Home of the Florence Y'alls

"We can't wait to bring Tots & Taps Festival to Thomas More Stadium," said Outlier Events Director of Events, Bailley Kluisza. "This is our first time featuring an event in Kentucky. Tots & Taps Festival sold out in Grand Rapids, MI this last May with LMCU Ballpark | Home of the West Michigan Whitecaps being the first ballpark to ever host it. We hand-select each city to host our events and are excited to announce Florence, KY to host one of the first-ever Tater Tot festivals in the country."

Tots & Taps Fest is a fun-for-everyone event. This festival will feature unique and local vendors serving one-of-a-kind tater tot dishes, 150+ beer/ciders/seltzers, and entertainment for all ages.

Each ticket provides an all-inclusive experience as attendees will receive food and drink sampling tokens with their tickets, a drink sampling cup, and a branded lanyard. There are a limited number of VIP tickets that grant entry into the festival 90-minutes early.

Join the Priority list ASAP to have first access to tickets and a glance at entertainment, live music, and vendor announcements.

Join the priority list today at: https://www.totsandtapsfest.com/

Those interested in being a vendor or have questions about the festival can email admin@outliereventsgroup.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.