No Runs? No Problem. Crushers Win in Sudden Death Without Scoring

August 9, 2024

Avon, OH - It's been a weird week at Crushers Stadium, and even though the power came back, the weekend series started with a very weird game.

The Lake Erie Crushers (42-33) prevailed over the Schaumburg Boomers (38-36) in the series opener... 0-0. Yes, 0-0. Technically the final box score shows 1-0, but don't be fooled. Zero runs were scored in 11 innings of baseball at Crushers Stadium on Friday.

Together, LHP Jack Eisenbarger and Boomers starter LHP Cole Cook accumulated just four total hits given up through six innings.

In the top of the 7th inning, 3B Paxton Wallace marched up to the plate and blasted a ball into deep right field. The crack of the bat seemed to indicate an opposite field homer, but Crushers RF Jake Guenther, with an outstretched left arm, miraculously robbed Wallace's home run shot to keep the game scoreless. Check SportsCenter in the morning, because you might see it on the Top 10 Plays.

Eisenbarger exited the game with two outs in the 8th after 107 pitches, a season high. In arguably his best outing since the no-hitter against Trois-Rivieres, Eisenbarger finished 7 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball with five strikeouts and just four hits surrendered.

RHP Christian Scafidi came in and got the final out of the 8th with the game still scoreless.

In the ninth inning, the Crushers turned to closer RHP Trevor Kuncl to keep the game tied, and he did just that. Kuncl's 1-2-3 frame set up the Crushers in the 9th.

With the tying run at third, Boomers RHP Dylan Statesman came in and stranded the runner to send the game to extra innings.

In the top of the 10th inning, Kuncl remained on the mound with the automatic runner on second. He stood strong and struck out LF Andrew Sojka to put the top of the 10th to rest with no runs pushed across by Schaumburg. Kuncl was fired up coming off the mound, and rightly so after tossing two clutch, scoreless frames.

In the bottom of the 10th, the Crushers put men on the corners, but Schaumburg veteran RHP Jake Joyce got 1B Scout Knotts to ground into an inning-ending double play.

In the eleventh inning, which is sudden death in the Frontier League, the Crushers elected to pitch and turned to RHP Sammy Tavarez. He needed to find three outs without Schaumburg scoring to secure the win.

The first batter bunted the automatic runner (at first base) to second. After an intentional walk, a groundout, and another walk, Tavarez stared down CF Brett Milazzo. Milazzo would be the last batter of the ballgame no matter what. Tavarez jammed him with a heater and rolled a weak ground ball to first base where Knotts stepped on the bag and secured the sudden death win for Lake Erie. No runs? No problem. Crushers win a heart-thumper.

Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 R H E

Schaumburg Boomers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0

Lake Erie Crushers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 5 0 The Crushers now turn their attention to Saturday night for the middle game of the series. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. EST from Crushers Stadium, with postgame fireworks to follow. Swing on by, as it will be College Football Night, where YOU can sport your favorite team's colors.

