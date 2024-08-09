Y'alls Slam Their Way to One Game Below .500

August 9, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (37-38), presented by Towne Properties, rained home runs down upon the Joliet Slammers (31-44) in Friday night's 13-5 win.

Florence enjoyed a powerful performance with four home runs from first baseman Hank Zeisler, second baseman Justin Lavey, designated hitter Dalton Davis, and a grand slam from left fielder Stephen Hrustich (the Y'alls seventh team grand slam in 2024).

Five players earned multi-hit performances with Davis finishing 2-for-4 with 2 RBI and 3 R, third baseman Brian Fuentes going 2-for-4 with 2 R, Zeisler rocking a 2-for-4 line with 1 RBI and 2 R, Reeves knocking a 3-for-5 line with an RBI and a double, and Lavey making it three quarters of the way to the cycle with 3 RBIs on a home run, triple, and single.

Starter Ty Good had allowed just one hit through his first five innings, but the sixth brought trouble. Joliet surged on an Andrew Fernandez grand slam to close the gap to 5-4 Y'alls. Good finished his third professional appearance with his first win allowing four runs on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts across six innings. Reliever Matt Fernandez allowed one run on five hits across two innings, as well. Right-hander Ben Terwilliger returned from the injured list with a no-hit ninth, striking out a pair.

Florence has now won four of its last five including a series win over first place Washington. The Y'alls have not trailed at any point over the last 21 innings.

Florence and Joliet play the middle game of the series starting at 6:36 p.m. on the last Bluegrass Blowout Rockin' Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.