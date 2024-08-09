Big Seventh Inning Does in ThunderBolts

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Washington Wild Things scored four runs in the seventh inning to knock off the ThunderBolts 6-4 in the series opener at Ozinga Field Friday night.

Washington (51-24) struck first, taking a 1-0 lead on a Wagner Lagrange sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning.

The score remained 1-0 until the ThunderBolts (33-44) finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth. Kyle Harbison and Cam Phelts both singled. They stood at second and third with two outs when Henry Kusiak hit an infield single, plating two runs, including Phelts all the way from second base.

John Mikolaicyk held the Wild Things offense at bay for the first six innings but he struggled to start the seventh. With one out, he issued back-to-back walks. Robert Chayka singled home the tying run and Tommy Caufield brought in the go-ahead score with a sacrifice fly. Tyreque Reed added to the new Washington lead with a two-run base hit.

Reed picked up one more RBI on a ninth-inning double.

The ThunderBolts showed some late life, scoring two runs with two outs in the ninth. Cam Phelts drew a walk and Thomas Rodriguez cracked his third homer of the year to make the final score 6-4.

Mikolaicyk (3-5) turned in a quality start, allowing three runs in 6.1 innings, but took the loss. Jordan DiValerio (8-2) gave up two runs in six innings and earned the win.

Michael Barker (3-5, 6.19) gets the start for the ThunderBolts in game two of the series on Saturday night. The Wild Things have not yet announced a starter. Legendary White Sox organist Nancy Faust will be in attendance and performing throughout the ballgame at Ozinga Field. A fireworks show will follow the game. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 and the broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

