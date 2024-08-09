Knockouts Trounced by Capitales in Series Opener

BROCKTON, MA. - A five-run second inning led Quebec to a 14-4 victory over New England on Friday night at Campanelli Stadium. Les Capitales improved to 51-25, while the Knockouts dropped to 27-47.

Prior to the game Jerod Edmondson spoke about the team's recent nine-game road trip that concluded last night. "It was good - I think we gave one away early that we had some chances against Tri-City in that 1-0 game. Liam [O'Sullivan] pitched really well. We couldn't find a way to score in that one. It was a little disappointing but then we bounced right back and did really well after that. So yeah, I think we were playing really good for about a month and half or so right after the break. We had a tough break, but other than that, we played really good."

Jake Boone also added how locked in he is recently hitting three home runs in the past two games. "Yeah, I feel like I am seeing the ball really well and doing damage on the pitches that I should be doing damage on...."

Quebec's starting pitcher Ruben Ramirez secured his second win of the season, bringing his record to 2-0. During six innings on the mound, he allowed seven hits, three runs (all earned), walked a batter, and struck out five. Meanwhile, New England's starting pitcher, Anderson Comas, took the loss, dropping to 0-4 for the season. Comas only pitched two innings, during which he allowed eleven hits, nine runs (all earned), and also walked a batter.

Marc-Anotoine Lebreux surprised everyone by laying down a bunt towards the third base side, and then managed to hustle to second base due to a wild pitch. With two outs, Justin Gideon hit a sharp single that evaded the diving Jack-Thomas Wold, allowing Lebreux to score and give Quebec a 1-0 lead. Following this, Tommy Seidl displayed his prowess with an impressive opposite-field RBI double that soared over the right field wall, extending the Capitales' lead to 2-0. Seidl continued to impress by stealing third base, marking his 25th stolen base of the season. Subsequently, David Glaude doubled to the left, further solidifying their lead. Anthony Quirion then sealed the inning with a pivotal base hit, contributing to the Capitales' quick and commanding start, scoring four runs on five hits in the early stages of the game.

Austin White led off the bottom of the inning with a single to right center field. With only one out, Wold also hit a base hit up the middle, putting the Knockouts in a strong position with runners on the corners. John Cristino then hit a fly ball to the right fielder Gideon, allowing the Knockouts to cut into Quebec's lead, making the score 4-1.

Seidl hit a single and then stole his 26th base of the season, advancing to scoring position in the third. Glaude followed up with a single to right field, putting Quebec in a great position with runners on the corners. Quirion then hit a single to third base, bringing home the fifth run of the game. Mathieu Sirois smashed a colossal three-run home run that traveled 431 feet, extending the capitales' lead to 8-1. The blast came off the bat at 101 mph, marking Sirois's fourth home run of the season. Jake MacKenzie doubled to left field and then showcased his speed by stealing third base for his 35 stolen base of the year. Jesmuel Valentin wrapped up the inning with a groundout to J.R. DiSarcina at shortstop, giving the capitales a commanding 9-1 lead. New England found themselves trailing by eight as they headed into the bottom of the third inning.

During the bottom half of the inning, the Knockouts was threatening to score but couldn't capitalized when White walked and Keagan Calero singled as New England had two runners on when they successfully double steal but Cristino struck out swinging.

Seidl drew a walk in the fourth and then stole second base, marking his 27th stolen base of the season. This was his third stolen base of the night. Following this, Glaude also drew a walk, putting two runners on base with just one out. After that, the Capitales executed a double steal, allowing Seidl to score and Glaude to advance to third base due to an error by Knockout catcher Nick Hassan.

DiSarcina hit a single, and White followed with a base hit to the opposite field in the fifth, putting two runners on base for New England. Calero was then hit by a pitch, loading the bases for Wold. Wold drove home DiSarcina from third with a sacrifice fly to left field where Tommy Seidl made the catch, cutting the Capitales' lead to 10-2. Cristino struck out, allowing both runners, White and Calero, to advance to scoring position. Castillo then flew out to Jonathan Lacroix in center field, ending the inning.

Boone led off the sixth inning with his ninth home run of the season. It landed 381 to left field for his fourth home run in his last three games. The Knockouts were trailing by seven with the score 10-3 after the conclusion of the sixth.

Wold smashed his first home run after joining the Knockouts. The ball soared 315 feet through left field, narrowing the Capitales' lead to 10-4 in the seventh inning.

Lebreix was hit by a pitch in the eighth and Kyle Crowl hit a double to bring in a run. Jonathan Lacroix followed with a single and advanced to second base on an error by the left fielder, Castillo, allowing Crowl to score as the Capitales extended their lead to 12-4.

Luis Atiles, primarily a third baseman, didn't initially start the game. However, in the ninth inning, he entered as a pitcher. Mackenzie and Valentin walked, and Lebreux singled, loading the bases with one out. Then, Crowl reached on a fielder's choice, resulting in another run. Larcoix hit a double to right field, marking his 12th double of the season and increasing Capitales lead to ten.

Quebec's Lebreux stood out with an impressive four-hit performance for the Knockouts. Additionally, five different Capitales players each had a two-hit game, and Justin Gideon, Sirois, and MacKenzie also contributed with at least one hit each. On the other side, New England's White and Wold both delivered two-hit performances, and five different Knockouts players managed to record at least one hit.

New Engla nd returns to Campanelli Stadium tomorrow night, hosting the Québec Capitales in game two of the weekend showdown. Tickets for the rest of the weekend can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

