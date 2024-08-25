Y'alls Strand Winning Run On-Base

August 25, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (42-47), presented by Towne Properties, stranded the bases loaded with the winning run aboard in Sunday's 8-6 loss to the Schaumburg Boomers (47-43).

With Schaumburg's starting pitcher Cole Cook ejected in the bottom of the ninth -- after his outing had finished -- for arguing an overturned call to leadoff the frame, the Y'alls rallied with three base-runners in the first four batters. They followed, with one out and the bases loaded, but popping out and falling on strikeouts.

After a rocky three-run first inning, starting pitcher Jonaiker Villalobos muscled through the next five innings with only one more run's damage. He finished with his seventh-consecutive outing of 6+ innings. Villalobos' line ends at 6.0 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 2 BB, & 1 K. Right-hander Alex Wagner pitched two innings of relief allowing three runs on four hits earning the loss. Reliever Ben Terwilliger made his second appearance in as many days throwing one inning and allowing one run on a pair of doubles.

At the bat, leadoff man Ed Johnson went 3-for-5 with an RBI double. Designated hitter Craig Massey went 1-for-5 with 3 RBIs. Third baseman Brian Fuentes reached base four times with a trio of walks and a single. Right fielder TJ Reeves launched his team-leading 18th home run of the year. First baseman Dalton Davis also went 2-for-4 with a double.

Florence begins its final home series of 2024 on Tuesday night against the Joliet Slammers with a 6:42 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday night.

