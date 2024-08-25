Season Finishes up this Week

August 25, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







The ThunderBolts close up the 2024 season with a five game homestand August 27-31! Below is our preview for Closing Week of the 2024 season...

Tuesday, August 27th at 6:35 pm vs. Washington - $3 Tickets, $2 Hot Dogs, $2 Chips & $2 Soda/Water: Value Tuesday is back and better then ever! All lower and upper level box seats are JUST $3.00 each! Just walk on up to the box office. The 2024 season will see more concession items discounted on Value Tuesdays including $2.00 Hot Dogs, bags of Chips, Soda and Water! (discounted items not valid for 10:35 am day games) Finally, all kids can run the bases after every home game!

-------------------------------------

Wednesday, August 28th at 6:35 pm vs. Washington - SecureOne Military Appreciation, Senior Night & Karaoke: Every Wednesday & Sunday is Military Appreciation Day presented by SecureOne Security Services - Illinois. Any veteran or active military member receives two tickets to that date's game. Just walk up to the ballpark box office on the day of any Wednesday or Sunday home game and show your military ID. Also on Wednesday nights only, Seniors 55-years of age and older get a free ticket to that night's game. (Senior deal not valid for 10:35 am day games. Night games only!) Free senior tickets available on the night-of-the-game at the box office only...just walk up! We don't forget about the kids on Wednesday night... Get FOUR Wednesday night tickets for JUST $5 each AND receive TWO free passes to Indiana Beach Amusement Park ! This deal is available on-line and at the box office at anytime. Purchase your "Baseball & Beach Combo Deal" on-line HERE. Once you come up to the "Confirm" page while you are going through the process of purchasing tickets on-line, type the word Beach in the box down below and click "APPLY PROMOTIONS." Indiana Beach is located less than two hours from Chicago and features roller coasters, boat rides, waterpark as well as dozens of other rides and attractions! Stay at our hotel or lakeside cabins with a beautiful beachfront view of Lake Shafer. Indiana Beach...There IS More Than Corn In Indiana! Finally, every Wednesday night is Karaoke Night. Sign up in advance by emailing us at [email protected]. Please type in the subject line "KARAOKE," and tell us your name, seat location and song you will be performing. Sign up will also be available at the game should spots be available. All participants will receive a FREE hot dog and drink token (alcohol included). Don't forget that all kids can run the bases after every home game!

-------------------------------------

Thursday, August 29th at 6:35 pm vs. Washington - White Castle Wrestling Thursday with a Pint Glass giveaway, Beer & Seltzer Specials: We bring back our amazing White Castle Wrestling Thursdays in 2024! The first 500 fans 21-years of age and older will receive a Pint Glass giveaway courtesy of Lakeshore Beverage ! Every Wrestling Thursday the Windy City ThunderBolts transforms into the Windy City Sliders! The home team will wear special "Sliders" team jerseys which will be auctioned off with ALL proceeds going to Castle Shares charity ! Also every Thursday night features fantastic drink specials courtesy of Lakeshore Beverage ! 2024 drink specials include... - $1.75 Retro Beers include 12 oz cans of Busch Light, Natural Light, Old Milwaukee and Naturdays - $2.75 Beers include 16 oz cans & draft of Bud, Bud Light, Mic Ultra, PBR, Old Style AND 12 oz cans of Bud Light Lime - All other beer and seltzers are just $4.00 After the game, EGO Pro Chicago Wrestling performs their fantastic 1-hour postgame wrestling show presented by White Castle! Finally all kids can run the bases after every home game!

-------------------------------------

Friday, August 30th at 6:35 pm vs. Evansville - Swiftie Night with Postgame Fireworks: In what is well overdue, the ThunderBolts dedicate a night to Taylor Swift and her fans. The first 500 Swifties teenage aged and under will receive a friendship bracelet. Music videos, sing-a-longs, Eras themed contests and Taylor music will also be part of the night. After the game stick around for our world famous fireworks show! F inally all kids can run the bases after every home game! For Friday Nights ONLY: We are bringing back that spectacular combo deal for Fridays only! Get 2 upper level seats, 2 hot dogs, and 2 beers/sodas/waters for JUST $26. This deal is available on-line and MUST be purchased BEFORE the date of the game. Purchase your combo on-line HERE : Once you come up to the "Confirm" page while you are going through the process of purchasing tickets on-line, type the word Combo in the box down below and click "APPLY PROMOTIONS"

-------------------------------------

Saturday, August 31st at 6:05 pm vs. Evansville - SUPER MEGA Fireworks Night: We go out with a bang with our annual SUPER MEGA Fireworks Night presented by Lumina Pyrotechnics ! This show will be longer, brighter, and the best show of the year. Finally all kids can run the bases after every home game!

