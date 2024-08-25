Boomers Hold off Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. - The Schaumburg Boomers did not trail but held off a late rally by the Florence Y'Alls, leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to take an 8-6 victory and capture two of three in the series, pulling within a half game of the final playoff slot heading into the final week of the season.

The contest seemed to be in hand early as the Boomers took the lead four batters into the game. Alec Craig opened the game with a single, Andrew Sojka walked and Christian Fedko dropped down a bunt single. Chase Dawson opened the scoring with a two-run single, his first of four hits in the contest. Brett Milazzo added an RBI single with two outs to make the score 3-0. The Boomers pushed the edge to 4-0 in the fifth on an RBI fielder's choice from Kyle Fitzgerald.

Florence came back to tie the game with four runs in the bottom of the fifth, three of which came with two outs against Schaumburg starter Cole Cook. Schaumburg jumped ahead again with three runs in the seventh. Sojka and Fedko doubled with one out to put the Boomers ahead. Kyle Fitzgerald added a two-run homer. Florence scored twice in the bottom of the inning to pull within 7-6. Dawson notched his fourth hit in the ninth, an RBI double to plate Craig with a much-needed insurance run. Florence loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth but Jake Joyce exacted revenge on TJ Reeves, striking out the man who hit a walk-off grand slam against him earlier this year to seal the win.

The save for Joyce was his 15th of the year and the 60th of his career to break a tie with Dexter Price and set the franchise's career record. Cook earned the win, working six innings. The Boomers finished with 15 hits in the win. The top five hitters in the lineup all recorded multiple hits for the Boomers led by four from Dawson.

The Boomers (47-43) return home for the final three home contests of the year with just six games remaining. The Evansville Otters visit on Tuesday night to begin the final series at 6:30pm with a Bark in the Park presented by Golf Rose Animal Hospital. Get you tickets for the final games of the year before it's too late. Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

