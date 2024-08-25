Wild Things Win West Behind Sweep-Clinching Victory

AVON, Ohio - Behind a dominant start from Jordan DiValerio and two runs in the first four frames, Washington captured the West Division title with a 2-1 win at Lake Erie to sweep the weekend series. The win was also Washington's 63rd of the season, matching the franchise record for wins in a single season.

Tyreque Reed doubled home Tommy Caufield in the first inning before Wagner Lagrange made the lead 2-0 in the fourth inning with his 11th homer of the season. That was all the run support the top-statistical pitching staff in the Frontier League needed in the series finale at Crushers Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Jordan DiValerio ran Washington's starting pitching scoreless inning streak to 15.1 innings with seven shutout frames. DiValerio, who earned his 12th quality start and sixth in a row, logged seven shutout innings. He struck out three, walked two and allowed two hits in the start en route to his 10th win of the season.

Christian James was tagged for a run in the eighth on an RBI single by Jarrod Watkins before Alex Carrillo got a strikeout to stop any potential bleeding. In the ninth, Gyeongju Kim surrendered a leadoff hit to put the tying run on base but retired the next three en route to his 25th save of the season.

The division title is Washington's ninth in franchise history and third since the start of the 2021 season. The Wild Things will head to the Frontier League Division Series once the regular season ends one week from today. The Wild Things will travel to the winner of the West Division Wild Card game set for Tuesday, September 3.

Game 1 of the FLDS will be played Thursday, September 5 at the winner of the wild card game. Washington will host game 2 and 3 (if necessary) Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8, respectively. Tickets for the home playoff games will go on sale Monday, August 26 at 9 a.m.

West Division championship merchandise is on sale now at wildthingsteamstore.com.

The Wild Things will take Monday off before opening a three-game series with Windy City Tuesday, August 27 at 7:35/6:35 p.m. CT.

