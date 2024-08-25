Bolts Explode, Sweep Slammers

August 25, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Windy City ThunderBolts cranked 19 hits and swept the Slammers 12-4 Sunday afternoon at Slammers Stadium. The ThunderBolts offensive attack saw four different players have multi-hit games.

Windy City (37-54) got off to a fast and furious start again in the top of the first. Following a walk to outfielder Cam Phelts and a hit by pitch to Henry Kusiak, Brennen Dorighi doubled in both for a 2-0 Bolts lead.

Joliet (35-55) struck back to back home runs in succession in the bottom of the first inning. Matt Warkentin struck his league leading 21st home run of the season and Jonathan Sierra knotted the score with a home run 2-2.

Bolts outfielder Cam Phelts plated the lead back with and RBI single in the top of the third making it 3-2 Windy City.

Antonio Valdez knocked the third home run of the game for the Slammers tying the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the third.

The Bolts took the lead again in the top of the third following a Joe Johnson RBI triple. Robert Chayka singled on a line drive scoring one bumping the Bolts lead to 5-3.

ThunderBolts Infielder Henry Kusiak pummeled an RBI single in the top of the fourth, pumping the lead to 6-3. Dorighi cracked another single making it 7-3.

Bolts catcher Tyler Sandoval singled in a run in the top of the ninth for a multi-hit game along with Phelts. Kusiak, Dorighi, and Sanchez each had three hit games while Robert Chayka deployed a four-hit night. Christian Kuzemka had a pair of sacrifice flies.

Windy City RHP Ruddy Gomez (3-4) earned the win tossing 6.0 innings.

The Bolts are back in action for the final week of baseball at Ozinga Field this week beginning with Value Tuesday against the Washington Wild Things. Bolts RHP John Mikolaicyk (3-6, 5.56) v. Washington Malik Barrington (6-4, 4.36) at 6:35 CDT.

