Tri-City Falls to Ottawa in Extras

August 25, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (49-39) brought in a season-high 5,488 fans to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Sunday for the final regular season home game, but ultimately fell 3-2 in 10 innings to the Ottawa Titans (51-38). Since the New York Boulders fell 8-5 to the Québec Capitales at Clover Stadium, the ValleyCats magic number to make the postseason for the first time since 2018 dwindles down to three.

Ottawa opened the scoring in the second. Brendan O'Donnell singled off Alfredo Ruiz. Christian Ibarra walked before Jake Hjelle singled in a run to put the Titans on top, 1-0. Brett Rodriguez kept it a one-run contest, starting a 9-4-2 putout to nail down Ibarra, trying to score on the single from Hjelle.

Tri-City countered in the eighth. Tyson Gingerich singled against CJ Blowers. Rodriguez bunted, and reached on a fielder's choice as Gingerich moved to second. Both runners advanced on a passed ball. Jaxon Hallmark then came through in the clutch with a two-run single to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 2-1.

Ottawa responded in the ninth. Austin Dill walked Jamey Smart. Jackie Urbaez replaced Smart, and stole second before moving to third on a wild pitch. Peyton Issacson delivered a pinch-hit RBI single to make it a 2-2 affair.

Ruiz received a no-decision. He matched a professional-high with eight innings, yielding one run on four hits, walking three, and striking out four.

Blowers was handed a no-decision. He pitched seven frames, giving up two runs on 10 hits, and striking out one.

The Titans retook the lead in the 10 th. Hjelle laid down a sac bunt, and Ibarra went to third. AJ Wright picked up an RBI infield single to provide Ottawa with a 3-2 advantage.

McLain Harris recorded his second save after retiring the side in order in the 10 th.

Jake Dixon (1-1) earned the win. He finished the ninth, and tossed 0.2 scoreless innings, walking one.

Dill (3-1) was handed the loss. He tossed two frames, allowing two runs, one earned on two hits, walking two, and striking out two.

FINAL (10) | OTTAWA 3 | TRI-CITY 2

W: Jake Dixon (1-1)

L: Austin Dill (3-1)

S: McLain Harris (2)

Time of Game: 2:50

Attendance: 5,488

