Crushers Fall One Run Short, Playoff Margin on Thin Ice

August 25, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (47-42) were swept on Sunday by the Washington Wild Things (63-26), who locked up the West Division title. The Crushers' playoff position is now in immediate danger with Schaumburg winning on Sunday. The Crushers hold the final playoff spot by just .5 games.

The Wild Things got out to a first inning lead for the third time in the series on a 1B Tyreque Reed RBI double. RHP Anthony Escobar kept the damage to just a run and continued pitching well after.

His only other hiccup came in the 4th. LF Wagner Lagrange rode with the wind and lined a homer over the right field wall to give Washington a 2-0 lead. Escobar settled in after the homer and finished 6.1 innings, striking out eight batters (tying a season high).

The Crushers offense was stagnant until the 8th inning when suddenly DH Vincent Byrd Jr. and C Jason Agresti ripped back-to-back singles to put two men on with nobody out. Walner Espinal came in to pinch run for Vincent Byrd Jr. at second base, but he was the victim of a back-pick by catcher, JC Santini, putting an out on the board for the Wild Things. Moments later, CF Burle Dixon walked, putting men on first and second once again.

With two outs, SS Jarrod Watkins weakly dropped a single into center field to bring Agresti in to score. Dixon took third on the play, and now the tying run was 90 feet away with 2B Alberti Chavez coming up.

Chavez put up a valiant effort against sidewinding slinger, Alex Carrillo, but Carrillo finally got the best of Chavez with a perfectly placed 2-2 slider for a swinging strikeout. The 2-1 score held into the 9th.

RF Jack Harris started off the 9th with a single, but first base is where he would remain. RHP Gyeongju Kim retired the next three batters to log the save and the division clinching win for the Wild Things.

Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Washington Wild Things 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 0

Lake Erie Crushers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 6 1

The Crushers have a much needed off day on Monday before welcoming the 2nd place Gateway Grizzlies to Avon on Tuesday, August 27th at 6:35pm EST. The Grizzlies have locked in their playoff positioning, so their final six games will be cruising into the playoffs.

The Crushers, on the other hand, need to win more than Schaumburg in the final six games of the regular season to achieve their playoff spot. They sit just .5 games ahead for third place in the West. It's a pivotal series, the final home series of the season, and we need you there. Come support Lorain county's team and urge them on to the Frontier League Playoffs!

