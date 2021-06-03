Y'alls Stay Unbeaten, Sweep Doubleheader Versus Washington

June 3, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release







Florence, KY - It was a late night at Y'alls Ballpark as Mother Nature delayed the start time of a doubleheader between Florence and Washington, but at the end of the day the Y'alls won both low-scoring games of the twin bill to stay undefeated through the first seven games of the season.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Florence (7-0) scored a run in four consecutive innings on the way to a 4-1 victory. Taylor Bryant started the scoring in the bottom of the second with an RBI-single in his first at-bat of the season. One inning later, Luis Pintor tripled and later scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Chad Sedio. The Y'alls extended the lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning when Harrison DiNicola doubled and then scored a few batters later on a Jordan Brower infield single. Pintor put an exclamation point on the offensive showing with a home run to left field in the fifth.

Starting pitcher Jared Cheek backed the offense with an excellent start, scattering three hits and one walk across five 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out seven WildThings. The only run Cheek allowed came in the sixth inning thanks to a Grant Heyman RBI-double. Evy Ruibal pitched a perfect final one 1/3 innings with one strikeout to pick up the four-out save. Washington starter McKenzie Mills lasted five innings and allowed the four earned runs on six hits. He struck out five.

In Game Two, Washington (2-5) had plenty of chances to score but could not capitalize off of Florence starter Edgar Martinez and ultimately lost the game by a 2-0 score. In the top of the second, the WildThings loaded the bases but could not plate a run. One inning later, Washington had runners on second and third with just one out but again came up empty. The fifth inning, however, provided the most excitement. Cody Erickson walked with two outs and Bralin Jackson proceeded to double. Jackson, trying to stretch the hit into a triple, was thrown out at third on a relay from the outfield before the lead runner, Erickson, could score.

Florence scored in the first inning when Pintor and Sedio singled and doubled, respectively, and Trevor Craport brought home Pintor on a fielder's choice. In the fourth, Jose Brizuela reached on an infield hit, took second on a wild pitch, and scored on a DiNicola RBI-single, his eighth RBI of the young season.

Martinez did not allow a run over five innings and struck out six. He did walk four and allowed four hits. Kevin McNorton picks up the loss, allowing two runs in his four innings of work. Johnathon Tripp closed the door in the seventh inning to pick up his second save of the season.

Game One was scheduled for 5:07 PM but was delayed until 6:30 PM due to rain. Game Two started around 9:30.

The Y'alls now turn their attention to Game Three of the series tomorrow, Thursday, June 3, looking to remain undefeated. Frank Valentino is scheduled to make his first start of the season for Florence, and his first pitch will come home at 6:34 PM. The gates to Y'alls Ballpark will open one hour before first pitch. As part of the weekly Thirty Thursday promotion, fans can enjoy $2 20-ounce beers. The first 1000 fans will also receive a free magnet team schedule, presented by Union Pediatric Dentistry.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.