Crushers Lose First Road Game

June 3, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Lake Erie Crushers News Release







AVON, Ohio - The Lake Erie Crushers (1-4) dropped their first away game of the season Wednesday night. The Evansville Otters (4-1) snagged the victory after falling behind early to the Crushers.

The Crushers have now dropped three straight games since defeating the Washington Wild Things on Saturday.

After an error in the bottom of the first, Andy DeJesus came around to score to put the home squad up 1-0 after the opening inning.

With the bases loaded in the top of the second inning, catcher Karl Ellison belted a grand slam for the Crushers. That gave Lake Erie a three-run lead, 4-1.

DeJesus delivered with a single to right field in the bottom of the third inning to score Christopher Pujols, followed by a Riley Krane sacrifice fly bringing home Miles Gordon.

The one-run lead for the Crushers would dissipate in the fourth inning as the Otters tacked on two more runs. A base hit by Dakota Phillips scored Elijah MacNamee to tie the game at 4-4. Two batters later, Gordon hit a sacrifice fly to Lake Erie center fielder Shawon Dunston Jr. to regain the lead for Evansville.

DeJesus added to his impressive performance with a single to center in the bottom of the sixth inning, with Phillips coming home to advance the lead to two runs.

The Crushers would tie the game in the top of the seventh inning by adding a pair of runs. A bases-loaded walk to Bryan De La Rosa in addition to Dylan Jones' sacrifice fly to center field equaled the game up at 6-6.

Evansville was able to strike back in its half of the seventh with four more runs. A couple of RBI singles, a double, and a sacrifice fly guided the Otters to a four-run lead that they would not surrender.

Justin Lewis gained the win in relief after pitching the top of the seventh inning. He allowed one hit while giving up two runs, three walks, and striking out one batter.

An inning and two-thirds of work were recorded for Aaron Glickstein. He was dealt the loss with two hits and two runs, along with a solo walk and strikeout.

Starting Lake Erie pitcher Tyson Cronin pitched three innings and gave up five runs. He was credited with a trio of hits against him and a pair of strikeouts.

DeJesus finished the night 4 for 5 with three runs batted in.

Errors were prevalent for the men in purple as Lake Erie committed four in the opener of a three-game set.

A doubleheader is in store in Evansville Thursday night. Game one will begin at 6:05.

