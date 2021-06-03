Slammers Take the Series against Boomers

June 3, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - It was another beautiful night for the final game of the Slammers/Boomers series. With the series tied, the Slammers were on the hunt for a victory. Austin Shea started on the mound for Joliet.

The bats came alive right out of the gate for the Slammers, scoring the first three runs of the game in the first inning. Austin Shea and company kept things going on the defensive side and only let up two runs in the first four innings.

Runs kept on coming for the Slammers in the second with two more on the board and one to follow in the fourth. Brian Parreira hit a towering two run homer in the 6th followed by an RBI single by Patrick Causa to extend the Slammers lead to 9-2.

Trevor Charpie came into the game in the 9th to close out a Slammers victory with a final score of 9-6 ensuring a series win against the Boomers.

The next home game is on Friday June 4th against the Windy City ThunderBolts. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. and fireworks will follow the game.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.