Jackals Drop Second in a Row to Sussex County

LITTLE FALLS, NJ - It was an eventful night at Yogi Berra Stadium, as the Sussex County Miners defeated the New Jersey Jackals by a score of 7-4. The Miners tallied a run in each of the first three innings for the second consecutive night, and weathered a fifth inning outburst by the Jackal offense to secure the victory.

In the top of the second inning, with Sussex County already leading 1-0, Nilo Rijo singled to right to double the advantage, scoring Cito Culver for a 2-0 Miners lead. Sussex County seemingly put the game out of reach in the top of the 5th, posting four runs on three hits. Trey Hair drove in Audy Ciriaco on an RBI double, then John Jones brought Hair and Martin Figueroa home with a two run single. A Daniel Herrera double scored Jones to make it 7-0 Miners after 4 1/2 innings.

The Jackals would begin a rally in the bottom of the frame. After Alfredo Marte and Stanley Espinal walked, Jason Agresti found a gap in the outfield to drive in two runs. That was followed by a Demetrius Moorer sacrifice fly, scoring T.J. Ward, to make it 7-3. Justin Wylie singled in Agresti, putting the Jackals down 7-4, but Miners starter Max Herrmann was able to strike out Santiago Chirino to end any further damage.

The game was then turned over to the bullpens and each reliever shined in his appearance. For the Jackals, they were able to keep Sussex County off the board for the rest of the evening, receiving 4 1/3 shutout frames from Sam Mercedes, Jack Weinberger and Jason Zgardowski. Unfortunately for the home team, Sussex County's pitchers were also up to the task. Robert Klinchock, Maddux Conger, Michael Mediavilla and Jalen Miller Sr. closed out the 7-4 win.

The Jackals will return to the field on Thursday, June 3rd for the first $1 Beer Night of the season, hoping to avoid the series sweep. Afterwards, they begin their longest road trip of the season, an 11 day road trip featuring three games each against the Tri-City ValleyCats and Washington Wild Things and four games against the New York Boulders.

