Late Schaumburg Rally Falls Short at Joliet

JOLIET, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, made a valiant late rally but could not rally from an early deficit in dropping the finale of a series with the Joliet Slammers by a 9-6 score.

Joliet built a 5-0 lead against starter Andrew Dean, plating three in the first and two in the second. Chase Dawson lifted a sacrifice fly in the third to put the Boomers on the board and a sacrifice fly from Nick Oddo after a Joliet run made the score 6-2. The Slammers added to the lead with three runs in the sixth before the Boomers came back. Angelo Gumbs and Luke Becker both drove home runs in the seventh with singles. Dawson knocked home two more with a single in the eighth and the Boomers had the tying run at the plate but could not break through.

The Boomers banged out a season high 14 hits as every member of the lineup notched at least one. Quincy Nieporte totaled three hits and reached base four times in his return to the lineup. Dawson drove home three runs while Nick Ames, Alec Craig and Matt McGarry all picked up two hits. Dean worked four innings in suffering the loss.

The Boomers returns home on Friday to begin a seven-game homestand by welcoming the Evansville Otters at 6:30pm. RHP Orlando Rodriguez (1-0, 2.70) will make the start for the Boomers. There will be post-game fireworks presented by AMITA Health. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

