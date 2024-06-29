Y'alls Shown It's Five O'Clock Somewhere

June 29, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (19-24), presented by Towne Properties, were shut down by the Gateway Grizzlies (24-19) in a 12-3 drubbing on Saturday night, Margaritaville Night at Thomas More Stadium.

This started and ended with a lackluster performance from the pitching staff. Starter Blake Loubier made his second appearance since returning from an injury, and it was a quick outing that took a long time. Loubier pitched for just 2.2 IP allowing five hits and eight walks with nine runs (four of which were earned) striking out a pair.

The first relief pitcher changed the tone of the then-9-0 deficit. Position player Jeremiah Burks had thrown one shutout inning already, and he wowed the home crowd. Burks tossed 2.1 IP with just one hit, one walk, one strikeout, and one unearned run. That gives him 3.1 IP on the season without letting up an earned run.

Florence threw Kent Klyman and Ben Terwilliger out of the bullpen to wrap up the defensive side of the game. Klyman went 2.0, 1 H, 0 R, & 0 K. Terwilliger finished with a line of 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, & 0 K.

Only one batter enjoyed a multi-hit game; center fielder Blaze O'Saben nabbed a double and a single in his 2-for-4 performance.

Right fielder T.J. Reeves slugged his fourth home run in as many days composing the longest home run streak of the season in the Frontier League at four games. Reeves also made a sliding catch in right field to add some flare to the loss.

The series finale starts at 1:07 on Family Funday, and the Y'alls have a chance to win their fourth series in a row. Southpaw Jonaiker Villalobos toes the rubber for Florence for the Sunday matinee.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.