Wild Things Drop Middle Game, Loss Clinches First Road Series Loss of 2024

June 29, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







AVON, Ohio - For the first time this season and in nine tries, the Washington Wild Things have lost a road series, as they dropped the middle game to Lake Erie 9-1 Saturday at Crushers Stadium. A big, six-run seventh inning broke open the game for the Crushers, as they take over first place in the West by a half a game.

Washington scored its only run in the first inning for the second-straight night, scoring on an RBI triple by Wagner Lagrange in the first that plated Evan Berkey. Berkey led the game off with a double off the wall to extend his on-base streak to 19 games, the longest such active streak for the Wild Things.

Zach Kirby spun another quality start, his sixth of the season and the 20th for Washington's pitchers this season but suffered the loss to fall to 4-4 on the season. Kirby tossed six innings of three-run ball and allowed five hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Lake Erie scored singular runs in the third through fifth innings and then scored six times on seven hits in the seventh inning to pull away.

The loss is Washington's second in a row for just the fourth time this season, and they fall out of first by a half a game, a spot in the standings they've been alone in or tied in since June 13.

The Wild Things will send Aaron Forrest to the mound Sunday looking to salvage a game in the series in Avon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

