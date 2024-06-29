'Cats' Offense Pours It on in Sussex County

June 29, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







AUGUSTA, NJ - The Tri-City ValleyCats (21-23) crushed the Sussex County Miners (14-29) 13-1 on Saturday at Skylands Stadium.

Tri-City set the tone in the first. Demias Jimerson slugged his third homer of the season with a solo shot off Jimmy Boyce. Oscar Campos then doubled, and Ian Walters walked. Ryan Cash knocked in a pair with a two-bagger to give the ValleyCats a 3-0 lead.

Tri-City exploded for five runs in the third. Javeyan Williams doubled, and Jimerson was hit by a pitch. Campos picked up an RBI double, and Walters added an RBI single. Afterward, Cash was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Tyson Gingerich and Elvis Peralta worked back-to-back RBI walks against Bobby Curry. Jaxon Hallmark lifted a sac fly to provide the ValleyCats with a 8-0 advantage.

The 'Cats tacked on a run in the fifth. Dylan Broderick singled, and Hallmark moved him to third with a single. Williams plated Broderick with a single to make it a 9-0 affair.

Following an hour and 29 minute rain delay in the bottom of the fifth, Tri-City erupted again in the sixth. Chris Burgess greeted Ronnie Voacolo with a single. Walters and Cash singled to place a runner at every square base. Broderick laced a two-run double before Gingerich walked to reload the bases. Cash came around on a wild pitch, as Broderick advanced to third and Gingerich went to second. Peralta had an RBI groundout to put the 'Cats on top, 13-1.

Sussex County squeezed out a run in the seventh. Jason Agresti doubled off Nick DeCarlo, and moved to third on a wild pitch. Hunter D'Amato brought in a run with a groundout to cut the deficit to 13-1. DeCarlo tossed a scoreless eighth before Tom Peltier sealed the victory with a shutdown ninth.

Alfredo Ruiz started the game on three days' rest, and received a no-decision. He turned in two scoreless frames, yielding one hit, and struck out two.

Zeke Wood (1-1) entered after Ruiz, and earned his first professional win. He pitched three shutout innings, allowing three hits, walking one, and striking out two.

Boyce (0-4) was handed the loss. He lasted two frames, giving up eight runs on six hits, and walked one.

The ValleyCats look to sweep the Miners on Sunday, June 30 th. First pitch is at 2:05 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 13 | SUSSEX COUNTY 1

W: Zeke Wood (1-1)

L: Jimmy Boyce (0-4)

Time of Game: 2:48 (1:29 delay)

Season 22 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as single game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available to purchase. Tri-City has a three-game series on the road against Sussex County from June 28-30. The ValleyCats return to Joe Bruno for a six-game homestand from July 2-7. You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.