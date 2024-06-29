Boomers Unable to Dig Out of Early Hole

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers allowed five runs in the first inning, three with two outs, and fell behind 11-0 in suffering a 14-5 defeat at the hands of the Joliet Slammers on Saturday night at Wintrust Field.

Kyle Fitzgerald connected on his fifth homer of the season in the bottom of the fourth to put the Boomers on the board, a two-run shot. Four of his five homers have come at home. Chase Dawson tripled home the third run in the fifth. The final two runs came in the bottom of the ninth with two outs.

Jackson Hickert suffered the loss, working four innings. The loss marked the first time the Boomers have fallen in a game started by Hickert. Nolan Pender tossed three scoreless innings. Ty Crittenberger continued his hot start as the University of Kentucky product reached base four times and scored twice. The Boomers tallied 10 hits in the defeat. Christian Fedko notched three with Dawson and Will Prater both collecting a pair. The loss marked the fourth in a row to equal the longest streak of the year.

The Boomers (25-19) continue the homestand with the final game against Joliet on Sunday afternoon at 1:00pm. Wintrust Field will host another Bark in the Park presented by Golf Rose Animal Hospital. There will also be pregame catch on the field and postgame autographs presented by Wintrust. RHP Aaron Glickstein (2-3, 6.39) is slated to start for the Boomers against RHP Dwayne Marshall (1-4, 5.18). Tickets for Sunday and all games at Wintrust Field in the 2024 season are on sale now including the upcoming series over the Fourth of July! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

