Wild Things Make Trade, Sign D2 HM All-American OF

June 29, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

AVON, Ohio - The Washington Wild Things have made a trade to send left-handed pitcher Frankie Giuliano to the Trois-Rivieres Aigles for future considerations. With the open roster spot, Washington has also signed outfielder Anthony Boccio to the active roster. Both moves are presented by McClellands Contracting and Roofing, LLC, Pittsburgh's No. 1 roofing company.

Giuliano worked 15 scoreless innings to start the 2024 campaign with Washington, his first with the team. In all, he owns a 1.76 ERA in 14 games over 15.1 innings for the team and will now return to Trois-Rivieres, where he started his pro career with two seasons with the Aigles. The Pace product punched out 12 with nine hits allowed and eight walks with Washington. The Wild Things will receive considerations in the future for the lefty.

Boccio, an outfielder who played his graduate season at West Chester University, has been signed and will be active in Avon tonight for the middle game against Lake Erie. He slashed .400/.553/.587 this season at WCU with 10 doubles, five triples, three homers and 48 RBI. He also swiped 17 bags and walked 43 times to 23 strikeouts. In 52 games, he scored 59 times. He earned D2CCA Honorable Mention All-America status for his efforts. Other accolades this year including Boccio being named PSAC Eastern Division athlete of the year, NCBWA regional player of the year and consensus All-Region status.

The D3 transfer from Widener University's .553 on-base percentage in 2024 was the second-highest mark in a single season in West Chester (Division II) history. At Widener, he played four seasons. In total there, he hit 11 homers with 92 RBI in four seasons. He also had 32 doubles and hit .409 as a junior. His OBP was .424 or better every season at Widener.

His collegiate career slash line was .375/.494/.578 with 42 doubles, 14 triples, 14 homers and 140 RBI to go along with going 57/67 in the stolen base department and walking 101 times in 722 plate appearances.

The Wild Things and Crushers play the middle game of their series at 7:05 p.m. from Crushers Stadium tonight.

