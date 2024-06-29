Titans and Jackals Rained Out, Doubleheader Tomorrow

Ottawa, ON - Saturday's game between the Ottawa Titans and New Jersey Jackals has been postponed due to imminent weather and unplayable field conditions.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader for tomorrow afternoon, June 30, with a start time of 12:00 pm. Gates will open at 11:30 am. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Game two will commence 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

Any fans with tickets for tomorrow's game will be honoured for both games of the doubleheader.

Ticket holders for tonight's game can exchange their tickets for any future 2024 Ottawa Titans home game, subject to availability. Any fans wishing to exchange their seats from tonight's game must do so at the Ottawa Stadium front office between business hours, Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., by emailing the box office, or by calling (343) 633-2273.

After the doubleheader tomorrow afternoon, the Ottawa Titans will begin a week-long road trip to open July against the Schaumburg Boomers on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET from Wintrust Field in Schaumburg, Illinois. Next weekend, the Titans finish interleague play with a three-game series against the Joliet Slammers. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

