ThunderBolts Plow Past Evansville
June 29, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts faced an early deficit but quickly came back and pulled away from the Evansville Otters, taking their second straight game, 8-2, at Ozinga Field Saturday night.
The Otters (17-27) got on the board in the first two innings against Windy City starter John Mikolaicyk, but he didn't give up another run the rest of the way.
Down 1-0 in the bottom of the first, the ThunderBolts (19-26) loaded the bases with a walk, a hit and an error. Christian Kuzemka tied the score on a sacrifice fly and Emmanuel Sanchez reached on a fielder's choice, bringing home the go-ahead run.
Evansville tied the score at two on a Justin Felix sacrifice fly in the second but the ThunderBolts recaptured the lead in the fourth and held it the rest of the night.
Kingston Liniak broke the stalemate with a solo home run, his fourth of the year. They added another run in the fifth as Emmanuel Sanchez hit an RBI double., making the score 4-2. Then the Bolts pulled away with two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings. Both Cam Phelts and Brennen Dorighi had RBI hits.
John Mikolaicyk (2-1) allowed only one earned run in 5.2 innings to pick up the win. Zach Smith (3-5) gave up three earned runs over 6.1 innings and took the loss.
The ThunderBolts will go for the sweep in the finale against Evansville on Sunday afternoon. It's a JULIE Family Sunday at Ozinga Field and fans will be able to play catch on the field and get autographs after the game. Will Armbruester (1-4, 5.44) starts for Windy City. Evansville has not yet named a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 and fans not in attendance can find the broadcast through wcthunderbolts.com.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from June 29, 2024
- ThunderBolts Plow Past Evansville - Windy City ThunderBolts
- 'Cats' Offense Pours It on in Sussex County - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Boomers Unable to Dig Out of Early Hole - Schaumburg Boomers
- Otters Strike First, Fall to T-Bolts - Evansville Otters
- Wild Things Drop Middle Game, Loss Clinches First Road Series Loss of 2024 - Washington Wild Things
- Sullivan Sharp, Grizzlies Blow out Y'alls - Gateway Grizzlies
- Y'alls Shown It's Five O'Clock Somewhere - Florence Y'alls
- New England's Defensive Woes Not Enough; Drop Game Two - New England Knockouts
- Wild Things Make Trade, Sign D2 HM All-American OF - Washington Wild Things
- Titans and Jackals Rained Out, Doubleheader Tomorrow - Ottawa Titans
- FL Recap - FL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.