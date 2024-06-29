ThunderBolts Plow Past Evansville

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts faced an early deficit but quickly came back and pulled away from the Evansville Otters, taking their second straight game, 8-2, at Ozinga Field Saturday night.

The Otters (17-27) got on the board in the first two innings against Windy City starter John Mikolaicyk, but he didn't give up another run the rest of the way.

Down 1-0 in the bottom of the first, the ThunderBolts (19-26) loaded the bases with a walk, a hit and an error. Christian Kuzemka tied the score on a sacrifice fly and Emmanuel Sanchez reached on a fielder's choice, bringing home the go-ahead run.

Evansville tied the score at two on a Justin Felix sacrifice fly in the second but the ThunderBolts recaptured the lead in the fourth and held it the rest of the night.

Kingston Liniak broke the stalemate with a solo home run, his fourth of the year. They added another run in the fifth as Emmanuel Sanchez hit an RBI double., making the score 4-2. Then the Bolts pulled away with two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings. Both Cam Phelts and Brennen Dorighi had RBI hits.

John Mikolaicyk (2-1) allowed only one earned run in 5.2 innings to pick up the win. Zach Smith (3-5) gave up three earned runs over 6.1 innings and took the loss.

The ThunderBolts will go for the sweep in the finale against Evansville on Sunday afternoon. It's a JULIE Family Sunday at Ozinga Field and fans will be able to play catch on the field and get autographs after the game. Will Armbruester (1-4, 5.44) starts for Windy City. Evansville has not yet named a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 and fans not in attendance can find the broadcast through wcthunderbolts.com.

