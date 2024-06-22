Y'alls Rout Slammers in Game Two

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (15-21), presented by Towne Properties, evened the series in Joliet after defeating the Slammers (17-21) in a 14-3 rout. Florence moves to 4-for-5 on the road trip with two games left to play before heading home to Florence.

After being shut out on Friday night, the Y'alls answered with an offensive explosion in game two. Florence put up 22 hits on the night, their second 20-plus-hit performance in the road trip.

The Y'alls got on the board first in the second on an RBI single from Zade Richardson to score TJ Reeves. Richardson finished 4-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored, while TJ Reeves matched him with a similar 4-for-5 performance adding two runs and two RBIs.

Florence plated four in the third to take a 5-0 lead. They unraveled seven hits in a row including a two-run double from Hank Zeisler.

Randy Abshier was the starter for Florence, looking to build on his masterful debut. Abshier finished with five innings pitched allowing six hits and three runs en route to his second win of the season. All three of those runs came in the third inning to make it a 5-3 ballgame.

The Florence offense took off from there. In the sixth inning, Florence plated seven runs on seven hits, including RBIs from five different players. Brian Fuentes had a two-run double and was followed by a two-run single from Reeves.

Up 12-3 in the ninth, Florence continued their attack. Alberti Chavez teed off to open the inning with a solo shot to deep left field to make it 13-3. He was followed by a double from Ed Johnson, his fourth hit of the ballgame, and was brought in on a sacrifice fly from Zeisler to make it the 14-3 final. Zeisler notably finished with four RBIs on the night.

Florence will look to win the series tomorrow when they return to Duly Field for the series finale. They will send Reed Smith to the mound, looking to build off his stellar start to the season including six shutout innings with 11 punchouts back on Tuesday. The first pitch is set for 12 p.m. CT.

