June 22, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - The Boulders became the first team to 25 wins in the Frontier League this season, taking a rain-shortened, roller-coaster series opener from the New England Knockouts (11-25), 9-5 in a game called in the bottom of the eighth inning at Clover Stadium because of heavy rain.

New York (25-11) led 2-0 and 3-2 before falling behind 5-3, then tied the score on DH Joe DeLuca's mammoth 2-run HR in the bottom of the fifth that carried well over 400 to the roof of the short porch in right field.

The Boulders then erupted for four runs in the seventh, highlighted by CF Isaac Bellony's tiebreaking 2-run single and four walks issued by losing pitcher Dan Goggin (0-2).

RHP Peter Allegro (2-2) picked up the win in relief of RHP Isaac Baez, racking up 7 strikeouts over 2.2 scoreless innings. Boulders historian John Thompson reported that Allegro set franchise records with a four-K top of the sixth inning and five in a row into the seventh.

Game Two of the series is set for tomorrow (Saturday), with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm EDT.

