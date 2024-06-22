Wild Things Drop Middle Game to Schaumburg

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things faced off against the Schaumburg Boomers in game two of a three game series, after defeating the Boomers 10-5 in game one and looked to win the series Saturday night but came up short in a 7-3 defeat after Schaumburg scored four times in the eighth. Kobe Foster spun his fifth quality start of the year, but ended up with a no decision.

The Wild Things got off to a hot start with a two-run homer to left center by right fielder Alex Ovalles after leadoff batter and second baseman Evan Berkey was walked. The Boomers would answer back by striking out center fielder Caleb McNeely and designated hitter Wagner LaGrange to end the inning.

The Boomers would get on the board in the bottom of the third after an RBI triple to left center by right fielder Christian Fedko that brought in catcher Felix Aberouette who doubled to lead off the inning. That would be the only two hits in the inning for the Boomers and would leave Fedko on base after center fielder Chase Dawson popped out to Berkey.

The Boomers would continue to cut into their deficit going into the bottom of the fourth, starting with a leadoff double by first basemen Kyle Fitzgerald followed by a double by third basemen Will Prater to make it a 2-2 ball game. The Boomers would end up leaving one on after designated hitter Willie Joe Garry was caught stealing to end the inning.

The Wild Things would strike back in the top of the fifth inning with an RBI single by McNeely that brought in Ovalles, who reached base on a walk, making it a 3-2 game. That would be the only damage done in the inning, leaving McNeely on after a groundout by first basemen Andrew Czech.

The Boomers would once again tie to game in the bottom of the sixth. The inning would begin with Fedko reaching on an error by Wild Thing third baseman Tommy Caufield. Prater would come up to bat with two outs and end up singling to bring in Fedko. Luckily that would be the only damage done in the inning. The error by Caufield snapped an 81.2-inning scoreless streak for the league's best defensive club.

There would be no noise from either team until the bottom of the eighth when Schaumburg added four insurance runs to take the lead. Justin Goossen-Brown would come in to relieve for an inning after a inning of relief from Nick McDonald. Left fielder Aaron Simmons would start the inning off with a leadoff single followed by a Fedko walk. With two men on, Dawson would homer to left center brining in three for the Boomers. Two batters later, Prater would hit a solo shot to right field to make it a 7-3 ball game.

The Wild Things would fail to answer back in the top of the ninth and fall in the second game of the series. The Wild Things look to take game three in a rubber match to win the series with first pitch tomorrow scheduled for 2:00/1:00 p.m. CT.

