Late Dawson Homer Sends Boomers to Win

June 22, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Chase Dawson connected on an opposite field three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Boomers came from behind to win for the 14th time this year, notching a 7-3 victory over the Washington Wild Things at Wintrust Field on Saturday night.

Alex Ovalles hit a two-run homer for Washington two batters into the game to put Washington in front. Christian Fedko was able to drive home the first run for the Boomers with a triple to left-center in the third. Will Prater tied the game with an RBI double in the fourth. Washington moved ahead 3-2 in the fifth but Prater again tied the game with an RBI single in the sixth. The game remained even until the bottom of the eighth. Aaron Simmons singled to open the frame and Fedko walked before Dawson showed bunt, pulled back and slashed the game-winning blast. Prater added his first homer two batters later to account for the final.

Mitch White earned the win in relief, tossing a career high three scoreless innings to improve to 3-1 on the year. Jacob Smith started and worked five innings, striking out seven. Dylan Stutsman closed out the win with a scoreless ninth. The pitching staff recorded 12 strikeouts. Prater led the offense with three hits and three RBIs. Simmons and Kyle Fitzgerald both recorded two hits as the Boomers finished with 11, six of which were for extra bases to match a season high.

The Boomers (23-14) conclude the three-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:00pm. Bluey and Bingo will be on hand for a Meet and Greet presented by Waterville Advisors. The contest will also feature pregame catch on the field and postgame autographs courtesy of Wintrust. RHP Brendan Knoll (2-2, 4.76) is scheduled to start for the Boomers against RHP Zach Kirby (3-3, 2.30). Tickets for Saturday night and all games at Wintrust Field in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

