'Cats Cruise to Victory Thanks to Klein's Terrific Outing

June 22, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - Easton Klein continues to show why he is one of the most consistent pitchers in the Frontier League, turning in one of the most impressive performance of the season, and providing the Tri-City ValleyCats (17-21) with a 6-1 victory over the Sussex County Miners (14-23) on Saturday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Tri-City opened the scoring in the third. Tyson Gingerich laid down a bunt single off Tyler Thornton. Ryan Cash then singled Gingerich to third. Dylan Broderick lifted a sac fly to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 1-0.

Sussex County responded in the fourth. Gabriel Maciel had a bunt single off Klein, and moved to second on a balk. Edwin Mateo moved Maciel to third with a sac bunt. Oraj Anu tied the game, 1-1, with an RBI single.

Tri-City retook the lead in the fifth. Chris Burgess walked, and Gingerich had another bunt single. Both runners advanced ninety feet on the wild pitch. Cash had an RBI groundout. Broderick followed suit with his second sac fly of the day to provide the ValleyCats with a 3-1 advantage.

Tri-City doubled its lead in the sixth. Kyle Novak reached on an error from Cory Acton. Burgess launched a two-run jack to put the ValleyCats on top, 5-1.

The 'Cats added in the eighth. Ian Walters belted a solo homer off Angel Cespedes to make it a 6-1 affair.

Klein (4-2) earned the win. He twirled seven innings of one-run ball, and struck out four. The right-hander has now pitched at least five frames, yielding two runs or less in six of his eight appearances. Arlo Marynczak tossed two perfect innings to finish off the game, punching out four batters.

Thornton (3-3) received the loss. He threw six frames, allowing five runs, four earned on eight hits, walking one, and striking out four.

Tri-City goes for the rubber game win against Sussex County on Sunday, June 23 rd. First pitch is scheduled for 5 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 6 | SUSSEX COUNTY 1

W: Easton Klein (4-2)

L: Tyler Thornton (3-3)

Time of Game: 2:19

Attendance: 3,334

