Bolts Lose Thriller

June 22, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

EVANSVILLE, IN- The Windy City ThunderBolts surrendered six in the seventh, falling to the Evansville Otters in a thrilling 10-9 loss Bosse Field Saturday

Evansville (15-23) struck the first in the first, an RBI single by Randy Bednar. Bednar scored off a Logan Brown sacrifice squeeze. David Mendham doubled in another RBI making it 3-0 Otters.

Windy City (16-23) broke the goose egg after Joe Johnson doubled and scored after Kingston Liniak knocked an RBI ground out making it 3-1.

The Otters chewed an RBI single by Blake Mosley making it 4-1.

Bolts catcher Kyle Harbison singled beginning the fifth inning. Garrett Broussard and Henry Kusiak singled, Following a wild pitch, Christian Kuzemka knocked in a two-run double making it 4-4. Joe Johnson knocked in a sacrifice fly for a 5-4 Bolts lead.

Broussard and Kusiak began the seventh with singles. Kuzemka knocked in an RBI single and stole home for a 8-4 Bolts advantage.

The Otters fought back batting through the order in the seventh scoring six. Highlighted by an RBI double by GioDiagiacomo, a two run single by Mason White, and a pair of RBI ground outs and an error gave the Otters the lead 10-8.

Eric Hildebrand allowed four earned and Jack Mahoney (5-2) took the loss allowing two earned.

Griff Hughes (1-0) notched the win pitching two scoreless frames and designated hitter Parks struck out Liniak with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth.

The ThunderBolts are back in action Sunday for game two of a three game series against the Evansville Otters. Windy City RHP Will Armbruester (1-3, 4.61 ERA) v Evansville RHP Zach Smith (2-4, 4.17). First pitch from Bosse Field is scheduled for 5:05 CDT.

